NFL Making Major Change to Tom Brady's Fox Job
The NFL is reportedly changing its rules to help Fox's top color commentator.
According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the league will allow Tom Brady to partake in production meetings with coaches and teams this season ahead of his Sunday afternoon calls with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady had previously been banned from the information-gathering sessions due to his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Like last season, he will still be prohibited from attending team practices and must abide by the NFL's constitution and bylaws prohibiting public criticism of officials and other clubs.
Brady is entering his second season with Fox after agreeing to a 10-year, $375 million deal to be their lead color commentator back in 2022. He and Burkhardt will begin the 2025 season on the call of Week 1's Giants vs. the Commanders game in Washington on Sunday, Sept. 7.