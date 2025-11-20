Franco Colapinto Delivered Brutal Response To F1 Rival Criticism

Lance Stroll has hit back at Franco Colapinto following criticism of his driving at Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Aston Martin driver Stroll was involved in the controversial incident that took home hero Gabriel Bortoleto out of the race at Interlagos on lap one, the Canadian drifting across the front of the Sauber at Bico de Pato and forcing the rookie into the barriers.

That led to Alpine rookie Colapinto taking aim at Stroll, the Argentine saying post-race that he is "always taking people out" and "not looking in the mirrors."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“He put Gabriel in the wall, it’s what he does every time," Colapinto added.

Speaking to media including Grand Prix on SI ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Stroll confirmed he had been made aware of the comments made by Colapinto and offered a brutal retort.

“I heard about it, yeah," said Stroll. “I don’t know, maybe he’s frustrated and angry with life. I don’t how many points he has in the championship. How many?"

When informed that Colapinto had failed to score a single point since taking over from Jack Doohan at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Stroll replied: “He should probably focus on his own things and try and score some points sometime this year.”

While Bortoleto was forced into a heartwrenching retirement, with comments from former F1 team principal Franz Tost regarding the subsequent scenes of the Brazilian and his family emotionally embracing leading to an apology from Austrian broadcaster ORF, Stroll continued without punishment from the race stewards.

The emotions pour out for Gabi and family in the pit lane 🥹#F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/xMHeLcjQSA — Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2025

Addressing the incident in question, Stroll doubled down on his previous jibe against Colapinto while confirming the air had been cleared with Bortoleto in the aftermath.

“It was racing, I didn’t get a penalty in Brazil for anything,” insisted Stroll. “I spoke with Gabriel afterward, it was racing. Franco should focus on scoring a point.

“I’m not surprised, maybe like I said, he’s frustrated with his season, not where he wants to be and needs to speak about things that are irrelevant. My advice to him would be maybe to focus on his own thing and maybe score a point this year.”

Stroll ultimately finished 16th at Interlagos, ahead of only Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda out of the drivers that reached the checkered flag at the end of the 71-lap event. He will be hoping for an improved result in Las Vegas, where he finished 15th a year ago.