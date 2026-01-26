Audi Marks Milestone With First F1 Junior Driver Signing

Audi has announced the first signing to its new driver development programme.

The German manufacturer makes its Formula 1 debut this season, taking over the former Sauber outfit and operating out of its Hinwil base, Switzerland, as well as Neuberg, Germany and Bicester, England.



Pre-season testing is underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, taking place behind closed doors as teams get to grips with new machinery under F1's new technical regulatory era.



Ahead of the test, Audi had announced a brand new driver development program, as rival manufacturers have in the sport. Former Audi Le Mans winner and Toyota F1 driver Allan McNish was given the title of director of the programme, with the first driver now revealed.



A rising star

Audi Revolut F1 Team

British driver Freddie Slater has earned that honor, having secured championship victories in UAE and Italian F4, as well as last year's Formula Regional European title as a rookie.



Slater will make the step up to F3 on the F1 support circuit in 2026, and in a statement marking his signing to Audi's program, he said: “It’s an incredible honour to be the first driver selected for the Audi Driver Development Programme.



"Audi is a brand with a legendary motorsport history, and to have their trust and support at this crucial stage of my career is a dream come true. Joining forces with a respected team like Trident Motorsport for Formula 3 and having the backing of Audi Revolut F1 Team is a massive opportunity.





"I am fully focused on working hard and making the most of this pivotal step towards my goal of reaching Formula 1."



McNish, who raced for Toyota in the 2002 F1 season, added: "In Freddie, we see the immense potential of a future star. His track record is remarkable, but more importantly, he possesses the focus, determination, and willingness to learn that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of our sport.

"He is the ideal candidate to be the first signing of the Audi Driver Development Programme, and we are committed to providing him with the tools, mentorship, and support he needs to succeed as he steps up to Formula 3 with Trident Motorsport. This is the first step in building our future on and off the track."



Audi will make its F1 debut at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8 after three pre-season tests with Slater making his first F3 outing as a development driver on the same weekend.

The Latest F1 News

Why Ferrari Must Ensure it is Fighting for the 2026 F1 Championship

Why 2026 Could Be The Year George Russell Gets His Mercedes Glory

Racing Bulls Announces Return of Former Key Red Bull Engineer as Technical Director

Alex Palou Loses BIG in Court Case with McLaren Racing