George Russell Hails 'Amazing' Mercedes After Singapore F1 Victory

George Russell claimed a comfortable victory at the Singapore Grand Prix in Marina Bay, marking his second win of the season and the fifth of his Formula 1 career.

Russell cruised across the line 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, having put in a flawless performance throughout the 62-lap contest.

Russell credits Mercedes for victory amid difficult Friday practice

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Russell’s weekend got off to a rocky start on Friday when he hit the barriers at Turn 16 during Free Practice 2, but he bounced back to claim pole position by setting two consecutive 1:29.1 laps that no one could match.

The Mercedes driver admitted the race wasn’t as straightforward as he had hoped, making the win all the more unexpected given the issues faced earlier in the weekend.

“It feels amazing, especially after what happened a couple of years ago,” Russell said of his win post-race. “That was a bit of a missed opportunity, but we more than made up for it today.

“I’m so grateful for the team, they did an amazing job this whole weekend. We don’t really know where this performance came from, but I’m really happy.

“Friday was a really tough day for me for many different reasons, and I wasn’t feeling comfortable,” the 27-year-old said. “But by the time we got to Q3 I felt great in the car, and that’s when it matters."

Russell remains grounded despite Singapore victory

George Russell - Belgian Grand Prix | Mercedes Press Image

The 27-year-old couldn’t fully explain Mercedes’ pace throughout the weekend, but remains grounded and cautiously optimistic about whether the Stuttgart-based manufacturer can compete for the rest of the season.

“Obviously I was a bit nervous at the beginning when I saw Max on the soft [tyre], but that first stint was great from us and we extended the gap.

“I think we need to sit down tomorrow and Tuesday to sort of understand why the performance was so good. “I hope we can carry this through to the rest of the season, but I think realistically… Lando looked incredibly fast, he was within a second of Max the whole race, and around this circuit that’s not easy.

“We’ll take the performance for today, celebrate it, and I won’t think too much about Austin yet.”

Russell secured sixth place in Austin this time last year, finishing 56 seconds behind winner Charles Leclerc. While Mercedes didn’t have the best run last season, its true competitiveness won’t be clear until at least Saturday of that weekend.

