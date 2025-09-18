George Russell Misses Azerbaijan GP Media Day Through Illness

George Russell has skipped media day for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he battles illness.

The Mercedes driver has stayed away from the Baku City Circuit paddock on Thursday to recover ahead of what will be a challenging weekend behind the cockpit on the fast, technical and bumpy track in the Azeri capital.

Russell to be fit for FP1?

Unfortunately, George won’t be at track today because he’s feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow’s track action. pic.twitter.com/Qmbkny67zc — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 18, 2025

Drivers are required to fulfill media duties on Thursdays before races, with six selected for the FIA's official press conference and the other 14 facing questions organized by the teams themselves.

Russell was scheduled to be speaking in the FIA's press conference but has been replaced by teammate Kimi Antonelli.

A Mercedes spokeperson confirmed he was "resting up ahead of tomorrow's track action," signaling the likelihood that Russell will take part in first practice.

If the Briton is unable to take part, Mercedes' third driver Valtteri Bottas - who has signed up as a Cadillac driver when the American outfit takes to the grid for 2026 - will be on hand to take to the wheel.

Mercedes must "perform better"

George Russell, Mercedes, during qualifying for the 2025 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

While Mercedes sits third in the constructors' standings and is aiming to chase down Ferrari for second, recent performances have left the team almost anonymous in the middle of the points positions.

The Italian Grand Prix was a continuation of this and, with no further upgrades upcoming with focus beginning to shift to new regulations next year, the team must maximize the package it currently has.

"We lost some ground to our competitors in Monza and know we need to perform better in the closing eight races than we did in Italy if we are to come out on top," said team principal Toto Wolff looking ahead to the Azeri round.

"The 'flyaway' races start with two street circuits. First up is Azerbaijan before we then head to Singapore in two weeks' time.

"The track in Baku is a challenging mix of high-speed straights, 90-degree corners and the tight, twisty castle section.

"It is a good test for both the car and the driver. The grid is tight and once again small margins will make a big difference; if we deliver in the way we know we can, then we can be hopeful of a strong weekend fighting near the front of the field."