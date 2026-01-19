Haas Officially Launches Its 2026 F1 Season With New Livery

Haas has become the third team to reveal its livery for the 2026 Formula 1 season.



The American outfit follows in the path of Red Bull and Racing Bulls, who held a joint season launch in Detroit last week. Haas, however, opted not to host a physical launch but instead revealed its livery for the upcoming campaign online.



A new dawn for Haas

The new Haas livery "significantly reflects" the strengthening of its technical partnership with Toyota for 2026, with the Japanese manufacturer becoming a named partner through its Gazoo Racing division.

It is a link that already seemed to pay off through the tail end of last season as then-rookie Oliver Bearman turned heads with stunning performances, including a fourth place at the Mexico City Grand Prix that was Haas' best in F1 to date.



The Briton remains on the roster alongside experienced teammate Esteban Ocon as F1 enters its own new era, with extensive changes to both the chassis and power unit technical regulations.



Predominantly white, TGR branding is visible on the engine cover with red and black detailing, providing a finish to the color scheme.

“It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year, but it’s not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign – especially one with such a change in regulations,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.

Haas F1 Team

Cars are now shorter and lighter, with the ground effect aerodynamics jettisoned in favor of a return to more traditional top-face aero and flat floors.



Power units will have more electrical power while the MGU-H has been removed, though that is something Haas hasn't had to think too much about, as it takes engines from Ferrari.



Team owner Gene Haas added: "Personally, I’m going to be very interested to see how the competition shakes out across the grid and what these new regulations bring in terms of performance.”

The first pre-season test gets underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January, with that five-day run-out taking place behind closed doors.



Two more tests will follow in February at the Bahrain International Circuit, publicly, as teams continue to get used to the new regulations before heading to Melbourne's Albert Park circuit for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.



The 24-race calendar will again end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Madrid's Madring the only new addition to the calendar in September.

