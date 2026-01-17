Helmut Marko Fires Mercedes Warning For New F1 Season

Former Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has given his verdict on who will emerge victorious in the 2026 Formula 1 world championship.

Marko left his role with the team based in Milton Keynes, England, having been a key figure throughout the team's 21 years on the grid up to the present day.

The 2026 F1 season ushers in a new era with changes to the technical regulations for both the chassis and power units, the first major overhaul for the latter since the introduction of the V6 turbo-hybrids in 2014.

Marko concerned

Among the changes to the power units is the removal of the MGU-H, an increase in electrical output, and the introduction of sustainable fuel, while on the chassis side, cars are shortened and ground effect aerodynamics have been removed.

While the gap between the front and back of the grid was as close as ever last season as Lando Norris and McLaren completed a championship double, it is expected that teams will diverge early in the new era.



This is after Mercedes' power dominated the early stages of the turbo-hybrid era, with Ferrari, Renault, and Honda failing to close until later in the decade.



Speaking to Austrian outlet ORF, Marko has fired a warning that Mercedes will again be the class of the field, agreeing with rumors that the German manufacturer is ahead in development.



"I hope there won't be such differences as there were in 2014, when Mercedes left everyone far behind with a huge lead," said Marko. "But from what you hear, Mercedes seems to be the furthest along in engine development."



Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Norris broke Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's four-year championship-winning streak last year, though the Dutchman won more races than everyone else across the campaign.



Asked who he felt would come out on top this year, Marko replied: "I fear it will be a driver using a Mercedes engine. It could be Lando Norris. Williams is reportedly making quite a bit of progress."

"And, of course, George Russell is someone who, if he really wants to be among the world's best, has to live up to that now and drive for the world championship."

McLaren Racing

The first official session of the new season gets underway with a behind-closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January.



Red Bull was the first team to reveal its color scheme for the new campaign alongside Racing Bulls at an event in Detroit on January 15.

