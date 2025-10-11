Ralf Schumacher Reveals F1 Team That Could Attempt Oscar Piastri Coup

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has insisted Oscar Piastri "could go anywhere" if he decides to leave McLaren.

Piastri only signed a new deal with the constructors' champions ahead of the current campaign, with his contract not set to expire until the end of 2028.

The Australian, who currently tops the drivers' standings with six races remaining, ignored advances from Red Bull in the build-up to his extension being signed with former team principal and CEO Christian Horner known to have been courting Piastri's availability.



Could Piastri seek a move?

Piastri's decision to stay with McLaren has paid off given his position in the championship and the team's dominance across the first half of the year.



However, with tensions rising in recent races around team orders at the Italian Grand Prix and then a clash with teammate Lando Norris at the Singapore Grand Prix, speculation over a potential early departure has begun to swirl on social media.



While a move for next season is highly unlikely, Ferrari has been touted as a potential destination for Piastri with Lewis Hamilton's long-term future in doubt. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that Charles Leclerc may grow frustrated if the Scuderia again fails to challenge when F1 enters its new regulatory era.



The performance of the new Audi effort could also provide an opportunity for a move, the German manufacturer joining F1 next season when it takes over the current Sauber squad.



Yet former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver Schumacher, who won six F1 races across 11 seasons in the sport, believes there is another team that must not be forgotten when discussing potential landing points for Piastri.



“I believe Piastri could go anywhere,” said Schumacher on Sky Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast. “Now, if Max Verstappen leaves, he could be driving a Red Bull. Well, now Horner is gone, because that is a very good friendship.

“There were apparently already discussions between [Piastri’s manager] Mark Webber [and Red Bull]. But I believe such a driver can find a place anywhere. We must not forget Aston Martin, who are probably also looking for drivers beyond 2027.”

This comes after Fernando Alonso hinted 2026 could be his last season in F1.



The two-time world champion is hoping to leave on a competitive note and, with Adrian Newey leading the design team and Honda becoming the power unit supplier, the Silverstone-based outfit could find itself at the sharp end next season.

