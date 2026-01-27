Kimi Antonelli Provides Mercedes F1 Testing Update After "Monumental" Project

Mercedes has delivered an early warning to its Formula 1 rivals with a strong display on the opening day of pre-season testing, heavily praised by Kimi Antonelli.

F1 enters a new era this season with radical changes to the technical regulations that include the chassis, aerodynamics, and power unit - notably making cars shorter and narrower, removing ground-effect aero, and increasing the electrical power utilized by engines.

The first test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is being held behind closed doors as teams aim to privately get to grips with the new machinery they have created, with limited information being relayed to the outside world.

Strong start for Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz Media

Mercedes had briefly hit the track for a shakedown at Silverstone last week before traveling to Spain, where it impressed with its W17.



"Yeah, it was a very interesting morning, very nice to be back in the car," said Antonelli. "We've been trying to tune the power unit and the car. Obviously, this afternoon the car has improved a lot. It's a constant learning process, so the most important thing is trying to get as much running as possible, in order to tune the power unit and the car in the best way possible."

Mercedes began testing as heavy favorites for the championship race, given how strong the German marque was when F1 last underwent a major power unit overhaul, dominating the years following the introduction of V6 turbo-hybrids in 2014.

And early reliability was on show as both Antonelli and more experienced teammate George Russell put down mileage on the opening day of testing, with no issues reported by the Italian when speaking at the end of a day where the Silver Arrows lapped 151 times.

"I have to say the team has done a really good job on the power unit side," added Antonelli. "Drivability, which was a big question mark, seems to be good so far.

Up and running in Barcelona. Plenty of laps completed ✅



Over to George for the afternoon session 👊 pic.twitter.com/Hmra54xfob — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 26, 2026

"So obviously, it's early days, and that's why, with the running, we will discover a lot more about the car and the power unit. We'll be able to see where it's lacking and where it's actually good. But so far, the package is feeling good."

For all the teams, a car hitting the circuit for the first time is the culmination of months, and even years, of hard work behind the scenes by those who don't often share the limelight with those trackside during the season.

Director of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin said: "It has been a monumental project to get this car ready both on the chassis and Power Unit side; at Brixworth they have been working on this for years.

"We don't know where we stand in terms of performance, but we've proved we are able to keep the car out on the track and that is testament to the hard work of everyone at both our factories."

The Latest Formula 1 News

F1 Pre-Season Test Day 1 Round-Up: Surprises, Delays and No-Shows

George Russell Explains Why Mercedes F1 Belief Could Be Misplaced

Gabriel Bortoleto Reveals Audi Delay Triggered By F1 Test Issues

Nurburgring Makes Key Change To Lure Max Verstappen To Major Race