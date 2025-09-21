Lando Norris Talks What Went Wrong In Disappointing Weekend For McLaren

The story all season has been who will win the F1 World Driver's Championship between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, or Max Verstappen? That question, though, has become even more unclear after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend wrapped up.

As a quick recap of the Papaya Teams' weekend:

In Free Practice 2 both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crashed. In Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying, Oscar Piastri crashed (Qualifying in 9th) and Lando Norris put in a disappointing lap (Qualifying in 7th). Championship Leader, Oscar Piastri crashes on Lap 1. Lando Norris is unable to get around the Mercedes pair, Sainz's Williams, Lawson's Racing Bull, AND Tsunoda's Red Bull - finishing in 7th.

At the beginning of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when Oscar Piastri crashed on Lap 1, hopes were high for his teammate and championship rival Lando Norris. The pace of the McLaren just wasn't there.

Lando Norris Struggled for Pace and Pit Stops

After an admittedly disappointing qualifying, Lando Norris' race hinged on his ability to overtake the 'slower' cars in front of him based on the pace and performance of the McLaren cars this season. This was especially important after Piastri was left points-less post-crash.

For a majority of the race, Norris was stuck in a DRS train behind Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda. When asked about why this happened Norris didn't think it had to do with pace.

"I don't think we were bad, but I could barely keep up with Tsunoda and there were parts of the track where the Red Bull was just unbelievably fast, had no chance to keep up with him in some areas so we clearly struggled a little bit this weekend. The car didn't fill us with a lot of confidence this weekend and I think that showed from probably both of our performances." Lando Norris, McLaren, 7th

The struggle behind the DRS train wasn't the only fumble that Lando faced this weekend. When he boxed for new tires on Lap 38, McLaren gave Lando another slow stop, echoing back to their performance at the Italian Grand Prix.

Andrea Stella Disappointed with the McLaren Car

Lando Norris wasn't fully to blame for a poor weekend and result for the team. McLaren Team Principal, Stella, remarked that 'the team finished where they deserved to' when asked about his seventh place result.

Stella's tone was clearly extremely disappointed when asked about Norris' performance at Baku today.

"With Lando, we simply didn't have a fast enough car to overtake, so we spent the whole race stuck in traffic. The slow pit stop certainly didn't help, but whether it was decisive for position, we'll have to review. The car maybe had a bit more potential, but that should have been shown in qualifying yesterday, and we didn't manage it." Andrea Stella, McLaren Team Principal

While admitting that their pit stop strategy could have been a factor - in hopes there was a late safety car to shake up the order, Stella made it clear that he is leaving the Azerbaijan Grand Prix disappointed with the team, the car, and Lando Norris.

The order those three factors are to be discussed behind closed doors, is yet to be determined.