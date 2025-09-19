F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Results
Lewis Hamilton went fastest of the day to finish second practice for Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix on top as McLaren hit drama.
Ferrari driver Hamilton set the best effort of a 1:41.293s to finish ahead of current teammate Charles Leclerc and former colleague George Russell, who finished just faster than new Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.
But championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren teammate Lando Norris finished out of position having both hit the barriers around the Baku City Circuit, though the Australian was able to finish the session.
Norris, who was fastest in FP1, lost the rear of his car at Turn 4 and smacked the wall, breaking his left-rear suspension. Piastri hit the barriers at T15 not too long after, though escaped with minimal damage and was able to complete race simulations at the end of the session.
Piastri is under investigation, however, for a yellow flag infringement.
Behind the top four, Oliver Bearman impressed for Haas as both of the American outfit's drivers made the top 10 - Esteban Ocon three-tenths down on his teammate in eighth.
Red Bull's pace looks less than spectacular with Max Verstappen only sixth and Yuki Tsunoda down in 14th, though Liam Lawson completed a promising day in the sister Racing Bull to finish seventh and within a tenth of the four-time champion.
Norris' only flying lap was good enough for 10th, just slower than Williams' Alex Albon.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025: Full FP2 results
Position / Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
1:41.293
2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.074
3. George Russell / Mercedes
+0.477
4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.486
5. Oliver Bearman / Haas
+0.598
6. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.609
7. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+0.696
8. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+0.874
9. Alex Albon / Williams
+0.884
10. Lando Norris / McLaren
+0.906
11. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+0.962
12. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+1.002
13. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
+1.150
14. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
+1.151
15. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
+1.268
16. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+1.381
17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+1.478
18. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
+1.527
19. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+1.674
20. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+2.029
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI.