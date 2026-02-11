Lewis Hamilton Right-Hand Man Joins Cadillac in Major F1 Role

Cadillac's new Formula 1 team has announced the hiring of Marc Hynes as its chief racing officer.

A long-time ally of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Hynes helped to create the Briton's Project 44 initiative between 2015 and 2021 before returning to his side in 2024, moving from Mercedes to Ferrari last term.

But with an apparent split ahead of the new term, Hynes reunites with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon, for whom he won the 1999 British F3 title for the latter's Manor outfit.

Scuderia Ferrari

A reuniting of allies

Hynes also worked for that team in F1 and the World Endurance Championship and now co-owns the Equals Management Company along with Lowdon, of which Cadillac reserve driver Zhou Guanyu is a stable member.

The new role will see Hynes "ensure peak performance" across the team's racing operations and oversee the driver roster, which includes Zhou, race drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas and test driver Colton Herta.

“Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning," said Hynes.

"We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone - drivers and engineers alike - to perform at their very best.”

Cadillac F1 Team

Lowdon added: “Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team. His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid.

"As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.”

Cadillac finally revealed its livery for the new season in a commercial during the NFL's Super Bowl, where the Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious at the expense of the New England Patriots.

Revealed to the world. Unleashed on the track. pic.twitter.com/fIgiXBk6t1 — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) February 11, 2026

The striking black and white livery, which has been likened to the look of McLarens late in the 1990s, made its track debut for the first time on day one of the second pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Teams face a further two days this week and then the final three days of testing at the same venue next week in preparation for the first race of the new season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Cadillac is the first entirely new F1 team since fellow American squad Haas joined in 2016.

