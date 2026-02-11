Toto Wolff Fears Mercedes “Screwed” by F1 Rivals if Engine Controversy Leads to Late Changes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has conceded the German manufacturer would be "screwed" if Formula 1 and the FIA shared the opinion of rival power unit suppliers in the ongoing engine compression ratio controversy.



Wolff's squad has been at the center of conversation over the winter, with it believed that the team's new power unit can be measured with a compression ratio of 16:1 at ambient temperatures to comply with the new technical regulations before exceeding that limit on track when the heat increases.



Rivals Audi, Honda and Ferrari are understood to have been in conversation with the FIA and F1 over the situation, with Red Bull-Ford also believed to have now backed calls for changes ahead of the new season, which begins at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.



Toto Wolff's confusion

“I'm a little bit more confused in the recent weeks about how it came to the point now that it suddenly became a topic, because until last Friday, I was given the impression that things wouldn't change," Wolff told the media on day one of the second pre-season test in Bahrain, as per Autosport.



If any changes were to be made at this stage, a supermajority at the Power Unit Advisory Committee would be needed. That would be four of the five OEMs as well as the FIA and FOM [Formula One Management].



“It's not only the teams, you need the votes from the governing body, and you need the votes from the commercial rights holder, and if they decided to share an opinion and an agenda, then you're screwed.



“I think that the kind of lobbying from the other engine manufacturers has massively ramped up over the last few months. I mean, secret meetings, secret letters to the FIA, which obviously there's no such thing as a secret at this point. And that has brought it to this situation.”

W17 straight out on track in Bahrain 👊 pic.twitter.com/wjgvWLJd3j — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 11, 2026

It wouldn't just be the Silver Arrows affected by any changes should they be made, with reigning constructors' champions McLaren, Williams and Alpine all running Mercedes power for the upcoming season.



Mercedes enters the year as the heavy favorite for the title and underlined its prospects with a strong start to the year at the behind-closed-doors Barcelona shakedown.



Teams are back on track at the Bahrain International Circuit this week and next for six further days of testing before the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, kickstarting a 24-race schedule.

