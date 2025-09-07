Max Verstappen Brings Home Win in Italy with his 'Monza Masterclass'

Max Verstappen brought it home for the team in Italy with a gap to the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri that echoed the days of Verstappen's 2023 F1 Season.

There was absolutely no stopping Verstappen this weekend who has confidently reported that his Red Bull has been 'hooked up' all weekend.

For the driver with four F1 Constructors Championships to his name, the Italian Grand Prix was a welcome reprieve to the struggles he has faced to align with his car this season.

"A great day for us. Lap 1 was a bit unlucky but after that we were flying. The car was really enjoyable, I could manage the pace and we pitted at the right time. Just fantastic execution by everyone." Max Verstappen, Red Bull, P1

Verstappen fumbles at the race start

May 4, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (1) leads McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The 19+ second gap that Max Verstappen finished by at the end of the Italian Grand Prix was certainly not where the race started.

Verstappen started from pole, but that was short lived after being instructed to relinquish the race lead to Lando Norris. Why? Max and Lando battled on lap one forcing both off of the track and causing Verstappen to cut a corner.

To avoid a penalty the drivers swapped positions, which was short lived once Max retook 1st place just two laps later.

Lando later added that he really didn't think this starting sequence mattered for the ultimate result of the Italian Grand Prix.

"It would've been cooler if it meant something. In the end it didn't mean anything because Max was just way faster than us. A shame. I risked a lot for pretty much nothing in the end. It was a nice battle on the edge. I expect nothing less." Lando Norris, McLaren, P2

From there, though, it was Verstappen's race to lose.

'Nothing' McLaren could do to best Verstappen

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Lando Norris of McLaren reacts after finishing third in the Sprint Race at the Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

It wasn't for lack of trying or strategy calls that the McLaren duo couldn't measure up to Verstappen today.

According to Piastri, they chose to stay out as long as possible before their first and only pit stops for hope of a safety car. However, "Max got back into our pit window, so there wasn't any point staying out much longer".

Lando Norris shared very similar sentiments to Piastri - excluding his lap 1 incident with Verstappen.

"I always know its going to be a good fight with Max... and it was. Enjoyable but we just didn't have the speed today. Definitely not the pace of Max and the Red Bull, so a tricky one. It was one of the weekends where we were just a bit slower." Lando Norris, McLaren P2

It was this performance, though, that if replicated, could take the title fight to the McLarens. As of now Max Verstappen is 63 points behind Lando Norris.

All it would take is one more mistake for Norris for Verstappen to be close in his 'rear view' mirrors.