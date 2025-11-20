Max Verstappen's Unlikely Friendship With F1 Rookie Revealed: 'A Killer On Track'

Throughout his time in Formula One, Max Verstappen has been known as a fiery character who is not afraid to speak his mind.

Words exchanged between George Russell and Verstappen at the tail end of last season, not helped by Verstappen's will-he-won't-he with Mercedes, meant that the Dutchman was involved in one of the most prominent F1 'beefs' of 2024.

Previous drama over team orders in 2022, back when Sergio Pérez was his teammate, has led to many fans thinking Verstappen puts winning over personal relationships. But Verstappen has a different side, as shown in a surprising recent admission.

Verstappen has been 'intrigued' by Gabriel Bortoleto since his F4 days

Gabriel Bortoleto moved up to Sauber in F1 after winning the 2024 Formula 2 championship. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Both Verstappen and Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto sat down on the Pelas Pistas Podcast, hosted by Nelsinho Piquet, Christian Fittipaldi and Thiago Alves, to speak on their time in F1.

But both drivers gave an interesting reveal on their experiences first meeting each other, as well as some humorous back-and-forth that displayed just how well they got on.

The duo first met while Bortoleto was karting with CRG, who Verstappen also had raced for in his junior days before his rapid ascent to F1 at 17 years old.

Verstappen: "I was intrigued by this guy with long hair who was winning everything. So I went into the tent to say hello and asked for a photo!"

Bortoleto: “That was strange - a Formula 1 driver asking me for a photo? I was pumped.”

Verstappen can relate to up-and-coming junior stars in the feeder series, seeing as he became the youngest driver in F1 history back in 2015. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sauber's 21-year-old star was also complimentary of Verstappen's kindness off the track, admitting that the four-time world champion has always kept an eye out for younger drivers and Bortoleto himself.

"Max has never been like the others. Ninety percent of drivers won't even look at you unless you're in F1. Max always helped me - and not just me. Look at the simulator guys." Bortoleto on Verstappen's support.

Verstappen was equally complimentary of Bortoleto, a man he has known since he was just entering F1 himself, and he believes that one day the São Paulo native will be right at the top like Verstappen himself.

"Gabi [Bortoleto] is hungry but humble, a killer on track and self-critical off it. I've always told my team to keep an eye on him. I hope he's in a competitive car in a few years - and if we're together, even better." Verstappen on Bortoleto's potential.

