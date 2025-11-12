MGM Resorts Turns F1 Las Vegas Into A Week-Long Party

The Las Vegas Grand Prix wouldn't be complete without the signature flair that has made the city and the Strip famous — the parties, music, and celebrities. This year, MGM Resorts has taken it up a notch with new parties to attend and some of the F1 fan favorites from last year.

Adding even more to the existing MGM Resorts repertoire of culture-driven pop-ups and activations, the Bellagio, Aria, Cosmopolitan, and MGM Grand will all host various parties, special guest performances, and celebrity hosts to keep the party going on and off the track.

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ President of Operations, previously told Grand Prix on SI that their focus this year was to "build on what we learned during the previous two events," and naturally make it an even better experience for F1 fans visiting the Las Vegas Strip in 2025.

MGM Resorts' Las Vegas Grand Prix Party Itinerary

MGM Resorts has expanded its 'official' parties and events list to include nine venues amongst its Las Vegas Properties. We wanted to highlight some favorites for Formula 1 fans to enjoy before and after the on-track action.

ARIA

The Smooth Operator Dance Lounge at ALIBI Lounge: From Wednesday, 11/19 to Sunday, 11/23, from 2 pm to 2 am, the fan favorite party inspired and hosted by Williams' Carlos Sainz is returning for a second year. This time with themed drinks, including the Chilli Pepper Mule and Sparkles the Unicorn Martini. And yes... Carlos Sainz will most certainly be making an appearance.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Marquee Nightclub: This iconic Las Vegas Club has just undergone a major renovation and will be the host of the official Formula 1 afterparty, headlined by Anyma on Saturday, November 22nd. As with any full Las Vegas Weekend, Alesso will also play the night prior on Friday, November 21st.

Momofuku: Looking for a lunch with unique live entertainment instead? Dave Chang, founder and head chef, will record a Race Weekend Kickoff live podcast episode on Friday, November 21st. Tickets, cost and all event details are available at The Cosmopolitan.

Bellagio Fountain Club & Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality Skydeck Viewing Party: If you have tickets to the Bellagio Fountain Club, your weekend just got a bit more exciting. Both DJ Vice (11/21) and Naomi Campbell (11/22) will be DJ'ing on track!

Bellagio

The Pinky Ring: If you're looking for a cocktail bar with live music sets, Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars will be the place to go after all of the action on the track. The live bands will play sets starting at 9 pm each night of the weekend. You may even get a surprise appearance from Bruno himself if last year is any indication.

MGM Grand

Palm Tree Beach Club: MGM Grand is reopening their pools for one special daytime event leading up to the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 22, from 11 am to 6 pm. This set will be headlined by the 'universal best friend' of Formula 1 drivers, Martin Garrix.

Hakkasan Nightclub: Yet another Las Vegas staple will open its doors and welcome F1 fans night after night after the action on track during the race weekend. Thursday will be headlined by Loud Luxury. Friday will be headlined by DJ Pauly D. Saturday will be headlined by Steve Aoki.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix and MGM Resorts perfectly highlight how, when Formula 1 comes to town, the city comes alive. While parties, glitz, and glam are key elements to the personality of Las Vegas, there is a wide breadth of ways to enjoy the culture of such a vibrant town.

BWT Alpine driver Pierre Gasly (10) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

MGM Resorts has struck a perfect balance in the layout of its Formula 1 weekend, combining a strong partnership with F1 themselves, multiple ways for fans to catch on-track action, a wide breadth of activations and pop-ups, and, of course, the parties.

*Read more for the full list of MGM Resorts Pop Ups, Events, Parties, and Activations.