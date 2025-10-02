Liam Lawson Reveals Helmut Marko Silence Despite Career Best F1 Result

Liam Lawson has revealed he was not contacted by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko after his impressive Azerbaijan Grand Prix performance.



The Racing Bulls driver has endured a difficult first full season in Formula 1, but earned a career-best result at the Baku City Circuit last time out, finishing fifth after starting a stunning third on the grid.



Drivers under the Red Bull banner are known to come under intense scrutiny from advisor Marko, who is renowned for his straight-to-the-point and often brutal style, characterized by both the success and failures of the team's development program that has ushered in a number of drivers since the Austrian energy drink manufacturer entered F1 in 2005.



No phone call



But revealing there was radio silence from Marko in the aftermath of his positive result in the Azeri capital, Lawson insisted he needs to build on the performance.



“Normally the phone calls are after the bad ones, so I haven’t heard much,” said Lawson, as per Motorsport.com. “It's clear for all of us. We’ve obviously done this a long time and we're well aware that we need to have good performances to stay in the sport.

“That’s honestly what I'm focused on at the moment. Baku was great, but obviously we need more of that going through the next few races.”



Lawson had impressed enough during two separate substitute appearances with Red Bull's 'junior' outfit in 2023 and 2024 to earn a seat alongside Max Verstappen at the parent squad to start his first full season in F1, but his dream quickly turned sour.



Having crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix in treacherous conditions, the Kiwi struggled at the second round of the season in China.



Not helped by the sprint weekend format that gave drivers less practice time, Lawson started last in both the sprint and grand prix, failing to score and was embroiled in incidents in both races.



It left Red Bull to pull the trigger and swap him for Yuki Tsunoda, who has continued the second-seat curse alongside four-time champion Verstappen.



Uncertain future

With Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar tipped for the second Red Bull berth, it leaves Lawson and Tsunoda with uncertain futures as junior driver Arvid Lindblad aims to make the step up to F1 for 2026.



“I'd love to know tomorrow, honestly,” added Lawson when asked about his future. “But obviously in this camp it's very normal to be left on hold a little bit, and that's how it is at the moment.

“I know the only thing that has control over that is my performance in the car, so until I have that answer I think that's just what I'm focused on.”

