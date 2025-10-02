Charles Leclerc Reacts To Key Singapore Grand Prix Rule Change

Charles Leclerc has responded to a key change made by Formula 1's governing body ahead of the FIA ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 returns to the Marina Bay Circuit for the last of its standalone races this season, with two triple-headers rounding out the campaign.

And as part of the quest to add more excitement to the racing action by encouraging wider strategy options, the speed limit for the pitlane in Singapore has been raised from 60km/h to 80km/h, meaning less time for drivers is spent being serviced mid-race.

“I think this is a good thing, because it makes a two-stop strategy more viable,” explained Leclerc.

This is because with less time lost by pitting, there would be a reduced gap to overcome on fresher tires should an offset strategy be taken in the race.

But warning that it is not such a straightforward switch from one stop to two, Leclerc added: “However, considering how difficult it is to overtake here, I think track position is still the key factor. So we will need to check if this is really a variable to consider.”

Formula 1's heat hazard

The FIA has also declared this weekend's race as F1's first 'heat hazard' event, with forecasted temperatures of 31 degrees centigrade [87.8 degrees Fahrenheit] paired with Singapore's typically high humidity.

It means that drivers will be afforded the option to wear a cooling vest during the race, a system that has been tested across the season, while anyone opting against doing so will be forced to add equivalent weight to the car in order to negate any potential advantage.

“We have tested this system and it’s great to know we are free to use it,” said Leclerc. “That said, I don’t get the impression it’s any hotter than in previous years, so I’m not sure if I will use it or not.”

The system has been created as part of a drive to improve driver safety after concerns were raised following the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where a number of drivers were treated post-race for dehydration and ill-health.

Esteban Ocon reportedly vomited mid-race at the Losail International Circuit while then-Williams driver Logan Sargeant retired, such was the state of his condition in the cockpit.

Last year's Singapore GP also saw drivers battle heat exhaustion, though not to the same scale as in Qatar the year prior.

F1 cars do not have air conditioning systems and, given the drivers' proximity to the mechanical parts of the car, as well as the enclosed nature of the cockpits, temperatures can soar above 50 degrees during races.

