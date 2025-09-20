Oscar Piastri Explains Qualifying Error After Dramatic Azerbaijan Qualifying Crash

Oscar Piastri has given his reaction to the crash that ended his Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.



The Formula 1 championship leader will line up ninth on the grid after hitting the barriers at Turn 3, bringing out the record-breaking sixth red flag of the session at the end of Q3.



It was the first major mistake Piastri has made since throwing away second at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with an off late in the race and has dented McLaren's ambitions of securing the constructors' championship this weekend.



Piastri on "disappointing" error

Piastri could have faced a large swing in the race for the drivers' title with teammate Lando Norris having the chance to qualifying high up the grid but the Briton could only finish seventh fastest after a messy final effort.



It means that only Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull will separate the duo on the grid.

Speaking to Sky Sports UK after his incident, which left his McLaren with extensive damage on the front-right corner, Piastri explained: "I just braked a little late. It's what usually happens when you end up locking a brake. Just disappointing. I felt like the car was in a good place. A disappointing way to end."





A lengthy red flag period had come at the start of Q3 after Charles Leclerc pitched his Ferrari into the Turn 15 barriers and, with rain beginning to spit, track conditions were difficult to master.

"The first two corners were really good," insisted Piastri. "I don't know if I tried a bit too much, or the rain has been around so there were a few corners on the outlap that felt a little tricky - I don't know if that was one of them necessarily.

"Ultimately, I need to go and have a look but I think a case of trying a little bit too hard."



Addressing his prospects for the race given the Baku City Circuit does provide overtaking opportunities, Piastri conceded: "The win is ambitious. I think we can make progress, the car has been quick this weekend so hopefully we can use that to make progress."