F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Betting Odds And Prediction

Formula 1 returns to the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix, with the fight for the drivers' title having taken a huge turn.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead to 34 points over McLaren teammate Lando Norris after the Briton was cruelly forced to retire from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris' car ground to a halt in the latter stages to cost him 18 points for second and he now faces an uphill battle to topple Piastri with just nine races left.

Much of the focus this weekend will be on Ferrari, though, as the Scuderia returns to race in front of its adoring Tifosi.

There is extra attention on the Maranello-based squad as it welcomes Lewis Hamilton for his first race at the circuit in Ferrari red, while a special tribute livery to celebrate 50 years since Niki Lauda's first drivers' title will give extra meaning to all in attendance.

The Italian crowd also has a driver of its own to cheer this year in Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli. He took Charles Leclerc's Ferrari out of the race in Zandvoort and needs to rebound after a difficult run.

Let's take a look at the weekend's odds courtesy of DraftKings.

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +135 Lando Norris +175 Max Verstappen +350 Charles Leclerc +850 George Russell +1800

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix race winner odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +110 Lando Norris +155 Max Verstappen +800 Charles Leclerc +1200 George Russell +1400

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix podium finish odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri -700 Lando Norris -450 Max Verstappen -175 Charles Leclerc +125 George Russell +135

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix fastest lap odds

Driver Odds Oscar Piastri +150 Lando Norris +175 Max Verstappen +850 Charles Leclerc +1100 George Russell +1100

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix prediction

While Piastri came out on top at Zandvoort, it was largely down to a distant tow at the end of the crucial qualifying lap and Norris had actually been dominant across the weekend so it may be worth siding with the Briton to take pole and the win.

Value may come from looking at who will finish on the podium behind the McLarens and while logic may dictate that Red Bull's efficiency at high-speed circuits should put Max Verstappen as favorite, Ferrari's tendency to place importance on its home race may make Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton worth a look.

Leclerc won this race last season and has been in good form this year, while Hamilton was closer to his teammate last weekend before crashing.

How to watch the F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Dates: September 5-7, 2025

September 5-7, 2025 Race start time: 9:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

9:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

