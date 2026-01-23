Ferrari Reveals New Look Livery As SF-26 Launched

Ferrari has officially launched its 2026 Formula 1 season by unveiling the livery for the SF-26.

The Italian marque has revealed its look for the new season just days before the start of the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will be held behind-closed-doors over five days.

It marks the start of a season in which Ferrari will be hoping for an improvement after a disappointing 2025 campaign, with neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton managing a grand prix win, though the latter did win the Chinese GP sprint.

Hamilton failed to secure a podium finish in 2025 for the first time in his career, but with new regulations concerning both aerodynamics, chassis, and power units, the Scuderia will be aiming to turn the nightmare back into a fairytale.



Ferrari's SF-26 livery launched



Ferrari 2026 launch | Scuderia Ferrari

Launched on YouTube, Ferrari showed off its new livery in a short video.

Predominantly red, as one would expect, there is more white than in previous years, with that color dominating the airbox and wrapping around the headrest and halo.

Both the front and rear wings are left black, as well as the lower portion of the bodywork.

"The SF-26 marks the beginning of a new era for both Formula 1 and Ferrari, with new regulations introduced in the same year for the chassis and the power unit, as well as new fuels and new tyre sizes," said team principal Fred Vasseur.

"This car is the result of a tremendous team effort and represents the start of a completely new journey, built around a different set of rules that inevitably brings a number of unknowns. The team is aligned and more united than ever as we look ahead to the season.

"From next week in Barcelona, we will begin the process of understanding and validating the car. In this initial phase, the priority will be to learn as much as possible and to start building solid foundations ahead of the opening race."

Introducing the SF-26. Our 2026 challenger 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OMcIHjQx7p — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 23, 2026

Teams will get three days out of five to run in Barcelona next week as they begin to get to grips with the new machinery, with two further tests following in February.

Both will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit - the final test being broadcast live in its entirety - before the season gets underway with the first round at the Australian Grand Prix, held at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit.



Drivers will do battle over a 24-race schedule that culminates with the now-traditional season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in November.

