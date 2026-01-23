Alpine Launches F1 Season After Silverstone Livery 'Leak'

Alpine has launched its first Formula 1 car livery of a new era ahead of the first pre-season test next week.

The French manufacturer embarks on its first season without in-house Renault power after the controversial decision to abandon that project for Mercedes power units.

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto continue at a squad crying out for consistency and have already completed a shakedown of the A526 at Silverstone, England, on Wednesday, January 21.

Both endured miserable seasons in an uncompetitive car last term, though Gasly impressed with 22 points. The pair will be hoping that the regulation reset for both chassis and power unit will give the squad a chance to fit its way back up the pecking order.

Alpine livery revealed early?

The livery reveal was to be expected after Wednesday's not-so-private shakedown run, though the event aboard the MSC World Europa cruise ship was enough to gloss over that.

The main body of the livery is the traditional deep Alpine blue seen on all cars since the brand entered F1 in 2021.

However, shades of pink to represent title sponsor BWT covers the top portion of the nose, a strip of the engine cover, the halo, and the front wing and endplates.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Alpine,” said Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore.

“It has been a relentless few months at the Enstone factory in preparation for the season, designing and creating the A526, together with Mercedes-AMG, who will supply the new power unit and gearbox from this season; a partnership we are very much excited about."

Technical director Davide Sanchez added, “With such big changes in the regulations, this project has been a very interesting challenge and one we have really given our all towards. All of us at Enstone look forward to getting started in Barcelona next week where we have much to learn and understand on the A526."

MORE: Martin Brundle Delivers 'Surprise' View On Key Lewis Hamilton Change

The first of three pre-season tests takes place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week, with teams able to run on any three of the five available days. Teams will then continue running at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the final test being the first time the public will be able to watch it live in its entirety from around the world.

Melbourne's Albert Park circuit will host the first of 24 rounds at the Australian Grand Prix, before drivers battle it out to be crowned F1 champion after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

