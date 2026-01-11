Romain Grosjean Reunited With Part Of Life-Saving Equipment From Horrific F1 Crash

Romain Grosjean has been reunited with the helmet that he was wearing during the horrifying crash that ended his Formula 1 career at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Frenchman collided with Daniil Kvyat's AlphaTauri on the exit of Turn 3 at the Bahrain International Circuit, spearing his Haas into the barriers on the inside of the track.

His car was split in half on impact, and with the front of his car piercing the barriers, he was stuck as wreckage burst into flames.



Somehow, Grosjean was able to extricate himself in heart-stopping scenes, suffering second-degree burns to his hands, but was fortunate that the Halo device was able to save him from further injury.



Haas F1 Team

With his future already confirmed by Haas before the crash and his F1 career ending after the following two races that year, it spelled the end to Grosjean's time in the sport, seeing him move to IndyCar. Grosjean has also spent time in the IMSA championship as a Lamborghini works driver.

Grosjean's Gratitude

Just over five years after the crash, Grosjean has posted a picture of him reunited with the crash helmet along with a message of gratitude to the safety manufacturers responsible for helping him escape further injury.



“5 years after November 29 2020, I got reunited with my race helmet,” said Grosjean. “I didn’t know if I was ready to see it, but my kids really wanted to understand how I got so well protected in the fire and what did happen that night.

“I’ll forever be grateful to Bell Racing [helmet manufacturer] and Alpine Stars [protective clothing] for protecting me so well in that moment. Life goes and we forget, but that reminds me how much we should make the most of our lives every day.”

Grosjean returned to an F1 cockpit to complete his fairytale when driving Haas' 2023 VF-23 car as part of a TPC [testing of previous car] run at the Mugello Circuit, Italy, in September 2025.



He was initially slated to drive a Mercedes at the Paul Ricard Circuit in 2021, but travel restrictions meant that this was ultimately impossible to fulfil.

But suggesting that the offer remained, Grosjean told the F1 Nation podcast, “We have [spoken to Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal] and I’m going to be honest it’s on my side, it’s my fault. I just haven’t found the time recently to do that and to plan it properly.



“I think we had everything set up in 2021, but Covid didn’t really help. Actually, right behind me is the helmet ready for the test with the Mercedes logo on it. I have everything ready, we just haven’t found a date. It’s been pretty busy in the US."

Grosjean will drive a Myers Riley Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3 in the GTD class at the Daytona 24 Hours at the end of January to kick-start his campaign.