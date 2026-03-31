Toto Wolff Delivers Verdict on a Christian Horner F1 Return

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has conceded he is in "two minds" over whether a return to Formula 1 for rival boss Christian Horner would be beneficial for the sport.



Horner was axed as Red Bull team principal and CEO after 20 years at the helm last year after a tumultuous two-year period that saw him accused of sexual harassment, coercive and controlling behavior by a female employee.

Though he was cleared of the claims, both by an internal investigation by Red Bull GmbH and then by a lawyer who dismissed the subsequent appeal, the issue never left the conscience for many around the sport.



Wolff addresses a potential Horner return

Toto Wolff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There was also the well-documented power struggle within Red Bull following the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, with apparent fractures in the relationship between Horner, Helmut Marko and Jos and Max Verstappen.



The fractures led to a staff exodus, including the loss of technical guru Adrian Newey to Aston Martin.

Speaking to the Press Association about Horner's potential to return to F1, Wolff said: "He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm. I am in two minds about it [a return to F1 for Horner]. The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport.

"I said to Fred Vasseur [Ferrari team principal] that it needs the good, the bad, and the ugly. And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone."

Instrumental in Red Bull's success 🏆



Christian Horner led the team from the very beginning 💪#F1 pic.twitter.com/l4Eayghyq0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2025

Wolff and Horner were embroiled in a bitter rivalry that spilled over during the 2021 championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, with multiple personal jabs taken in each direction.

But an underlying respect remained, as evidenced in the latest season of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, where Horner revealed Wolff had sent a message following his dismissal from Red Bull.

And Wolff reiterated: "Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don't think so. But even when I had the biggest frustration and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend, so there must be some goodness.

"If there wasn't that competitive rivalry over so many years, and if there was more water down the river, I am sure I could have hung with him over dinner and had a laugh."