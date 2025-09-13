Toto Wolff Speaks On Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Move, Says 'Nobody' Will Remember It

The outcome of a driver's career in Formula One is decided by two factors: the ability of the driver himself and the quality of the car he is in.

For Lewis Hamilton, who won six World Championships with Mercedes from 2014 to 2020, the relationship he forged with what was, for almost the entire decade, the best team in F1, was unbreakable.

But ever since Hamilton's move to Ferrari at the start of this season, it appears that his motivation for the sport has been declining - even despite his final few years at Mercedes being underwhelming.

Wolff suspects that Hamilton is feeling a 'big frustration' at Ferrari

Struggles have been at the forefront of Lewis Hamilton's move. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In an interview with GPblog, Toto Wolff revealed his opinion on his legendary ex-driver's recent move:

''It's clear that there is moments of big frustration... he just needs another good race weekend or two and then we're gonna see a very different Lewis Hamilton.''' Wolff on Hamilton's struggles

Wolff also confirmed that the reason Hamilton left the Silver Arrows was partially performance-based, mentioning:

“We weren't as competitive as we would have wished. Ferrari looked better. Every racing driver wants to race in Ferrari. He likes the color red anyway. The deal that was on the table was very good. And that's, like I said, these reasons are still valid today.”

MORE: Max Verstappen Urged To Follow Michael Schumacher’s Path To Ferrari Greatness

On Hamilton's recent outburst, including a recent incident where the 40-year-old implied he should be replaced after a 12th placed finish in qualifying at Hungary, Wolff sympathized:

“I thought that was wrong to say that and I told him that the same evening and again the next day... He speaks his emotion... and that makes him the superstar he is.”

Wolff also compared the Briton's Ferrari stint as similar to Michael Schumacher's move to Mercedes, emphasizing that it did not impact their legacies whatsoever, stating:

“He's gonna retire, nobody's gonna ever know that he was at Ferrari at the end. Who thinks about the Schumacher and Mercedes time? That isn't relevant for Schumacher's career.”

How has Hamilton fared at Ferrari this season?

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

It has been a real struggle for Lewis Hamilton at the Prancing Horses all throughout 2025. He currently sits in 6th, 45 points off of his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, who is 13 years his junior.

The season started with a 10th-placed finish at Albert Park, and Hamilton impressed many by getting both the sprint pole and sprint win at China.

But since then, the veteran has not scored a single podium outside of third at Miami's sprint race, with 4th being the best he could muster, at Emilia Romagna, Austria, and Silverstone.