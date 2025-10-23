Weather Forecast For The F1's 2025 Mexico Grand Prix

Formula 1 continues with their tour of the 'West', returning to the fan-favorite Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

This race is home to some of the most dedicated fans, exciting culture, and intense racing on the back half of the F1 calendar, but what's the track is really known for? Being 7,350 ft (2,240m) above sea level.

The pressure difference with the elevation of Mexico City — which affects driver breathing —being much higher than the rest of the tracks, is something that the F1 drivers all train for in the week leading up to their time on track. Therefore, as opposed to hot weather this week, the F1 grid will have to prepare their bodies for this change.

This is coupled by the fact that nine drivers will not take part in FP1 due to reserve drivers taking on their allotted time in Formula 1 cars during the season.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last year, this track proved extremely strong for the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz (now Williams) and Charles Leclerc, who finished in 1st and 3rd, respectively — split by the McLaren of Lando Norris. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in 6th.

With the Championship Standings tied up to just 40 points separating McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, this is sure to be another exciting race for the fans.

F1 2025 Mexico Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 24 - Free Practice 1 / Free Practice 2

Mostly cloudy and dry day with a small chance of rain during Free Practice 2

Free Practice 1 temperature expected 73 Degrees Fahrenheit / 23 Degrees Celsius

Free Practice 2 temperature expected 75 Degrees Fahrenheit / 24 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40% - during FP2

Saturday, October 25 - Free Practice 3 / Qualifying

Saturday will be a much drier day, but still cloudy. There is a chance for a small shower in the afternoon that will not impact the sessions as of now.

Free Practice 3 temperature expected 73 Degrees Fahrenheit / 23 Degrees Celsius

Qualifying temperature expected 74 Degrees Fahrenheit / 24 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

Sunday, October 26 - Race

Sun is expected on race day with a completely dry and warm day on track.

Race start temperature expected 77 Degrees Fahrenheit / 25 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publication. Forecast is subject to change.