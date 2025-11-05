Williams Reveals Another Iconic Livery For F1's Brazil Visit

Williams will run its second special livery in three Formula 1 races after unveiling a collaborative design with oil giant Gulf.

A tribute to fans, the 'Driven by Words' campaign invited submissions for which words should be included in the livery, with over 140,000 votes then taken to decide the final choices.

'Legacy', 'Passion' and 'Teamwork' were the most popular choices and have been woven into what is an iconic Gulf livery, which incorporates the famous light blue and orange as well as Williams' usual dark blue tone.

Williams Racing

The design will adorn the cars during this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and follows on from a similar livery change involving the two marques in 2023, during the 'Bolder than Bold' initiative.



“As an iconic Formula 1 team with a Championship-winning legacy and a plan to win again, we know Atlassian Williams Racing means so much to our millions of fans around the world," said team principal James Vowles.



"This incredible livery campaign with Gulf has really brought that to life, and it will be a privilege to race every lap in Brazil with the passion and emotion of our fans woven into this beautiful design on the car.”



Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones added: “Through our partnership with Williams, we continue to celebrate those who truly make racing matter – the fans.



"This livery is created by them and their passion for the Gulf brand. ‘Driven by Words’ marks another moment in Gulf’s exceptional racing history, and we are thrilled to see this unique livery come to life on-track in Brazil.”



Williams is currently enjoying its best season in F1 since 2016, sitting fifth in the constructors' standings by virtue of an impressive opening half to the season for Alex Albon and recent top threes for Carlos Sainz in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the United States sprint.



It was at the Circuit of the Americas where the team ran a throwback livery paying tribute to its 2002 machinery, with an alternate blue and white color scheme carried on the car.



Williams also recently revealed it would use a new name and logo from 2026 onwards, paying homage to late founder Sir Frank Williams and the famous 'Forward W' that was used when the team first entered the F1 world championship in 1977.



The 'Forward W' was also present across the team's most dominant period in the sport in the 1990s.