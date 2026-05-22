NTT Expands IndyCar Partnership with AI at Center Stage

NTT first stepped in as IndyCar's title sponsor in 2019 and the partnership fueled more than just a naming rights deal. The series used this partnership to position itself as a motorsport where technology, data, and innovation were just as much a part of the story as who won races.

Just over seven years later, that relationship is both renewed and expanded for the foreseeable future. The renewed agreement also keeps NTT DATA in place as the Official Technology Partner for IndyCar, IMS, the Indianapolis 500, and NASCAR's Brickyard Weekend.

What began as race analytics and fan-facing digital experiences will now extend deeper into AI-powered operations, real-time decision intelligence, sustainability tracking, and venue-wide technology across Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar App, and more.

Beyond Race-Day Data

For IndyCar fans, NTT's presence has largely been associated with analytics, live timing, and the digital tools that are central to following the series. In the pit lane, the NTT DATA booth is a mainstay for those looking to follow along with the race on the ground. However, this next phase moves well beyond the race broadcast.

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Our partnership has evolved from series-level analytics into an enterprise-wide AI and data intelligence collaboration. In addition to powering race-day analytics and enabling AI-driven intelligence that supports safety, sustainability and decision-making, NTT is applying data and AI at scale.” Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT

As Shimada referenced, the broader scope of the partnership includes AI-driven tools across Penske Entertainment's Portfolio. Those insights will be used not just by race control, but also operations teams, broadcasters, and event planners looking to make real-time decisions throughout a race weekend.

A Focus on the Fan Experience

The partnership comes on the heels of significantly increased momentum and viewership numbers across the sport, inspiring the fan-facing side to evolve.

Penske Entertainment and NTT DATA have launched "Up to Speed," a new AI-powered feature inside the IndyCar App. While NTT had provided insights to fans through the app already, this new feature is designed to deliver smarter and more dynamic insights in real time so that fans can feel like they are on the pit wall themselves.

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series fans crowd in the frontstretch grandstands during the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is no secret that fan engagement is key to the continued growth of IndyCar's audience. Since the reimagined IndyCar App launched in 2023, more than 700,000 users have downloaded the platform, with usage increasing by more than 30% across fans in over 100 countries.

The push for broader reach from IndyCar also aligns with the viewership numbers that have been consistently higher during the 2026 season, according to series partner Fox Sports. Better, more accessible technology will become a key part of how the series keeps fans engaged between green flags.

IMS and the Larger Penske Entertainment Ecosystem

The impact of the partnership extends beyond the series itself. At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NTT DATA's AI-driven venue solutions are helping manage operations across the property – crowd control, traffic planning, and broader operational safety.

IMS welcomes this technology as attendance at their events continues to climb to venue capacity. The Indianapolis 500 sold out of Grandstand Seats in both 2025 and 2026, with more than 350,000 fans expected in just 2 days on race day.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) celebrates on the yard of bricks | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Naturally, IMS hosts other race weekends that use this technology as well, most notably NASCAR's Brickyard weekend and IMSA's Battle on the Bricks.

The partnership is also supporting Penske Entertainment’s sustainability efforts through expanded emissions tracking and carbon accounting tied to its “Racing toward Zero” initiative, which spans more than 100 organizations and partners.

"Leading into another iconic edition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ we are thrilled to continue our world-class partnership with NTT. Their significant expertise as a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services is integral to how we build engagement across INDYCAR’s fanbase.” Roger Penske, Founder, Penske Ent.

In today's era of motorsports, technology is integral to simply telling the racing story. IndyCar's long-running partnership with NTT and NTT DATA may be entering a more ambitious phase, but it is one that is increasingly necessary.