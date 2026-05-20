How to Watch NASCAR Euro Series France Grand Prix on SI TV

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The second round of the season, NASCAR France GP, will be at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Then on Sunday, the second V8GP and Open races will be run, with qualifying starting at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow . SI TV can be found in the sports tier of any of those services.

NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

The first race weekend at Spain GP in Valencia saw Gianmarco Ercoli (Italy) and Vittorio Ghirelli (Italy) split the two V8GP rounds. Meanwhile, Thomas Toffel (Switzerland) won both OPEN races.

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Vittorio Ghirelli 74 2 Garrett Lowe 69 3 Gianmarco Ercoli 65 4 Jack Davidson 60 5 Sebastiaan Bleekemolen 60

2026 OPEN Top 5 standings

PLACE DRIVER POINTS 1 Thomas Toffel 80 2 Gil Linster 69 3 Claudio Cappelli 69 4 Vladimiros Tziortzis 65 5 Melvin De Groot 61

Remaining 2026 NASCAR Euro Series races after France GP

DATES RACE June 6-7 NASCAR GP U.K. August 29-30 NASCAR GP CZECH REPUBLIC September 19-20 NASCAR GP Italy (*Playoffs*) October 17-18 NASCAR GP Belgium ( *Playoffs*)