Skip to main content
SI

How to Watch NASCAR Euro Series France Grand Prix on SI TV

The second race weekend of the 2026 season is here.
Vittorio Ghirelli (center) leads the NASCAR Euro Series V8GP standings.
Vittorio Ghirelli (center) leads the NASCAR Euro Series V8GP standings. | Courtesy Nina Weinbrenner/NASCAR Euro Series

NASCAR Euro Series brings U.S. stock car racing to some of Europe’s famed F1-style race tracks, with the season running from April through October—all airing on SI TV.

The second round of the season, NASCAR France GP, will be at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.

Saturday’s schedule will begin with qualifying at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the first V8GP and Open races. Then on Sunday, the second V8GP and Open races will be run, with qualifying starting at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Difference between V8GP and Open races

NASCAR Euro Series V8GP races are for top-tier, fully professional drivers driving V8-powered cars around Europe’s Grand Prix-level racing venues. The V8GP division was previously known as the NASCAR Euro Series PRO.

Races in the NASCAR Euro Series OPEN division are for amateur drivers.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow. SI TV can be found in the sports tier of any of those services.

NASCAR Euro Series
NASCAR Euro Series

Current NASCAR Euro Series standings

The first race weekend at Spain GP in Valencia saw Gianmarco Ercoli (Italy) and Vittorio Ghirelli (Italy) split the two V8GP rounds. Meanwhile, Thomas Toffel (Switzerland) won both OPEN races.

2026 V8GP Top 5 standings

PLACE

DRIVER

POINTS

1

Vittorio Ghirelli

74

2

Garrett Lowe

69

3

Gianmarco Ercoli

65

4

Jack Davidson

60

5

Sebastiaan Bleekemolen

60

2026 OPEN Top 5 standings

PLACE

DRIVER

POINTS

1

Thomas Toffel

80

2

Gil Linster

69

3

Claudio Cappelli

69

4

Vladimiros Tziortzis

65

5

Melvin De Groot

61

Remaining 2026 NASCAR Euro Series races after France GP

DATES

RACE

June 6-7

NASCAR GP U.K.

August 29-30

NASCAR GP CZECH REPUBLIC

September 19-20

NASCAR GP Italy (*Playoffs*)

October 17-18

NASCAR GP Belgium ( *Playoffs*)

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Home/Racing