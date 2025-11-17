The AT&T Network Behind Red Bull's Edge, Through Max Verstappen's Eyes [Exclusive]

Formula 1 fans see the results. Blistering pace. Under 3-second pit stops. The podiums. Split-second calls during chaotic races or perfectly timed undercuts. What the fans rarely see is the 'invisible' infrastructure behind it all — the information that moves far quicker than the car itself.

It's time to change that narrative and explain why AT&T has been trusted to send data between Milton Keynes, Red Bull's Pit Wall, and the cars on track for 14 years.

When Grand Prix on SI asked Max Verstappen himself, he made one thing clear: The network isn't just supporting the team, it's shaping every moment of the race.

AT&T's Network Steers Every Lap Even Amongst 'Chaos' On Track

Behind every lap, every session that Verstappen is on track, and all of the time testing spent at the factory, there is a tidal wave of information flowing in AT&T's network. There are nearly 750 sensors on each Red Bull Car — the pieces that fans never see, but that the entire team depends on.

Most people assume that strategy begins and ends with messages at the pit wall, but Sabina Ahmed, AT&T's Assistant VP of Sponsorships and Experiential, told us that the reality is much more complex.

"The communication between the tracks and the AT&T operations room in Milton Keynes... and then back to the pit lane... is what helps the team ensure seamless connectivity in real time. Every millisecond counts.” Sabina Ahmed, AT&T

Milton Keynes Red Bull Racing Data Center | Red Bull Racing, Courtesy of AT&T

This constant exchange is exactly why Verstappen feels the effects directly in the car without having to miss a beat. When setup changes need to happen between sessions, or a problem emerges mid-race, the team relies on the data that has to be analyzed instantly.

"In the car, you just don’t have the full picture. It’s super important that the people at the pit wall and the factory have everything available as fast as possible. The faster you can track stuff, the better. Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing

This sentiment becomes even more true when we reflect on a race weekend like that of the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Max emphasized that 'trust' is what's most crucial for providing a competitive edge and relative calm in the car.

When asked about the flow of information and data throughout the weekend in Brazil, Max didn't downplay the importance of trusting the data.

"It is super crucial with the sprint weekend as well. Sprint weekends in general are always hectic in terms of decision making… and yeah, it was definitely hectic for us. I think you saw that. I’m super confident knowing the people sitting there are always going to give me the best possible information." Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing Car | Red Bull Racing, Courtesy of AT&T

Think about his early race tire change due to a puncture in Brazil. Knowing that there was an issue with the tire, that it had to be replaced, when to do so, and which tire to change to is all based on data and analysis from several locations at once.

As fans, we saw a standard pit stop, albeit earlier than expected, but what was actually happening was far more complicated for Max and the Red Bull Racing team. For Max, it’s simple: precision comes from information, which only matters if it moves fast enough.

Championships Are Built Off The Track

Race wins may happen on Sundays, but championships are shaped in the nonstop cycle of data that begins the moment Max steps out of the car. That's where AT&T's network becomes the key to improvement for the Red Bull team.

Every lap Max runs is immediately pushed into simulations and analysis back in Milton Keynes. It's a loop that Max, himself, has watched evolve dramatically during his tenure with the team.

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing | Red Bull Racing courtesy of AT&T

"It’s the same at the factory as the track. You’re constantly trying to get more data out of the car, the learnings you had over the weekend… it never stops. It definitely has improved [over the years]. In F1, you don’t have much time between sessions… everything needs to be analyzed very quickly because some changes take quite a bit of time on the car. That is why the data at the factory is important too." Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing

On AT&T's side, Sabina Ahmed echoed Max's sentiment that the partnership's growth isn't always through expansion, but improvements based on their own data. Since 2011, she explained, the data needs have grown "5 times over".

To add, Sabina explained why AT&T is considered the official "Innovation Partner" of Red Bull Racing.

"Our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing works because we stay closely connected to their needs. As the team evolves, we evolve alongside them to make sure our technology keeps supporting their focus." Sabina Ahmed, AT&T

AT&T's Future With Red Bull Racing, Data And Fans

Max mused when asked about the explosion of F1's popularity in the U.S. that "before the last, I would say five, six years, you could still walk around in the US and nothing would happen to you. No one would really speak to you." Which is obviously no longer the case for the 4-time world champion.

However, from a business lens, AT&T, as a U.S.-based company, has seen this growth add to the 'innovation' that Sabina described. With three U.S. races, AT&T's partnership has naturally followed that momentum.

In Austin, the company brought its technical role with Red Bull Racing to life through a large-scale fan activation.

“Austin was the perfect moment. We wanted to reach new audiences... not just business customers but F1 fans and decision makers who love the sport. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity to do broader storytelling. There's a lot of fans that are not able to go to the actual races - so, how do we make sure we connect them to the content that they love.” Sabina Ahmed, AT&T

Opposed to what some fans may believe about Max's take on the significant pomp and circumstance at American races, he told us that he sees the benefit for both AT&T and Red Bull Racing.

"I think it's very important, of course, for a brand like AT&T, right? That people know what you're doing and what they are doing in terms of investing into Red Bull to get better performances. And that, of course, then also helps the brand in terms of learning and also becoming better and stronger" Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Especially as the 2026 season approaches, with an American team entering the F1 grid and a significant technical overhaul of the cars, the branding innovation for fans and technical growth become all the more critical for both AT&T and Red Bull.

At the heart of AT&T’s 14-year relationship with Red Bull are the numbers, though each side defines them differently. For Sabina, it's about 'connectivity' through data and to the fans. Unsurprisingly for Max, it's about speed.

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing | Red Bull Racing Courtesy of AT&T

I asked Max to leave the fans with one message about the AT&T Partnership with Red Bull.

"I think we always take it a little bit for granted - how fast stuff gets processed. Even with your phone, right? You open it and sometimes you're like, 'oh, it's not loading up quick', but you don't even know how it works as a person, right? At racetracks you're under time pressure. So it's super, super important to work with the best in the business to make sure that we have all that available data to use. People always look at the cars and upgrades, but how do you actually get these kinds of upgrades to the track. It's just all because of the data that we are sending back to the factory, to analyze new parts or bits that we have question marks about." Max Verstappen, Oracle Red Bull Racing