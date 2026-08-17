Alec Pierce Injury Remains a Question Mark: Fantasy Football Impact

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce still has what seems to be a long road of recovery back on to the football field. Pierce underwent surgery on his left ankle in late March of this year following a PRP injection in January, and has been rehabbing his ankle since that point in hopes to be back for the start of the regular season.

Pierce was placed on the active PUP list in late July and has continued to stay on the list into August as he continues to rehab his ankle.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked if he expects WR Alec Pierce (left ankle surgery recovery) to return in their joint practices with the #Falcons this week.



“Not right now.”



Therefore, Pierce will miss all of training camp as he continues rehabbing.



Season opener in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/Z7whG57MGE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2026

Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Pierce will not return to practice during the team's joint practices with the Falcons this week. This confirms that Pierce will miss the entirety of training camp.

Colts General manager Chris Ballard has said he expects Pierce to play Week 1 against the Ravens, James Boyd of the Athletic reports. Pierce was seen doing limited individual rehab and workouts but no full team drills during Colts practice. While Ballard and the Colts staff hope to have Pierce back for Week 1, missing training camp and continued rehabilitation puts a lot of uncertainty on his return timeline.

How does Pierce’s Injury affect the Colts offense?

Alec Pierce's rehabilitation timeline over the next couple of weeks leading up to the season will be crucial for the Colts offensive gameplan. If Pierce is available for Week 1 he will most likely see a limited workload initially before his snap count is ramped up to get him up to speed.

As Pierce heads into the season as a question mark, this should open up expanded roles for WR Josh Downs and TE Tyler Warren.

With Michael Pittman Jr. now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Downs was already coming into the season with a heavier offensive role. Add in Alec Pierce’s injury and Downs could become clear target favorite in short and intermediate passing yards and could be elevated from a sleeper pick, to a WR3/Flex play for fantasy managers this year.

Tyler Warren, coming into his sophomore season after a breakout rookie year, will look to continue with his production and will also see more opportunity if Pierce is set to miss time early on in the season.

Warren is known for his versatility and physicality and is expected to take on a higher workload this season, and if Pierce is absent, Warren should see a boost in targets and yards, as well as a primary option in the red zone looking to improve on his six touchdowns in 2025. Pierce’s injury will open up opportunities for Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as deep league considerations as well.

Pressure on Daniel Jones Without Pierce

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Alec Pierce is healthy, he will be the clear WR1 for the Colts with a deep ball threat and explosive vertical playmaking. Given his injury status, Pierce is not a player to reach on in the early rounds, but if his injury status causes him to fall in your draft, he could become a great upside pick once he comes back and has 100% recovered from injury. Without Pierce, QB Daniel Jones will have to prove himself with a limited WR arsenal focusing on Josh Downs and Tyler Warren to drive down the field.