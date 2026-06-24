Fantasy football drafts are fast-approaching, and finding value in potential highly-productive players is key to winning championships when it's all said and done.

When it comes to evaluating fantasy players for the Indianapolis Colts, generally, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, or Daniel Jones come to mind first.

However, Gary Davenport at Bleacher Report lists wide receiver Josh Downs as a fantasy 'must-have' this year, given the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., which makes Downs more important to Shane Steichen's offense.

"If you're an old-school fantasy manager who likes to load up on running backs early, you're going to need a later-round wideout target with the potential to become a reliable weekly starter.

Enter Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts.

Two years ago, he was quietly targeted over 100 times, catching 72 of those targets for 803 yards and five scores.

And with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh, Downs is now the Colts' No. 2 wide receiver and primary slot receiver."

Downs hit the ground running in his debut year with the Colts in 2023, setting the then single-season franchise record for catches by a rookie with 68. Warren would break this in 2025 with 76.

Following his rookie campaign, Downs upped the ante with 72 catches for 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns. However, 2025 was a bit underwhelming for Downs when compared to his first two years.

It's fair to say the QB situation didn't help, as Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard all played under center. Regardless, Downs still put up respectable metrics with 58 catches for 566 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Now that Pittman is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this means that Downs is the immediate WR2 behind Alec Pierce.

Given how diverse Downs' route tree is and his ability to win quickly against coverage, a breakout season could be in store for the former North Carolina Tarheel.

Even if Indianapolis dips into free agency for a veteran pass-catcher like Deebo Samuel or Keenan Allen, Downs will still be leaned upon heavily and could be used as more than just a quick-win slot specialist.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) carries the ball after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If we're discussing PPR fantasy leagues (Points Per Reception), then Downs is definitely a must-have as Davenport mentions.

He can attain quick receptions at a pretty high clip, especially since Steichen loves the RPO and Jones likes to get the ball out quickly.

Downs has also surfaced as a capable red zone threat, and will have the potential to overshoot his career-high of five touchdowns this year since Pittman isn't there to soak up targets near the end zone.

Indianapolis' success in the passing game definitely depends on Pierce filling in nicely with his new role as the Colts' top pass-catcher, but Downs is also critical.

Davenport placing Downs on this list is a solid choice. Downs may only stand 5'9" and weigh around 170 pounds, but he outplays his size exponentially, and can even get it done deep down the field.

A bounce-back year from Downs is on the horizon, and you'd be wise to consider putting him on your fantasy team for a championship push this season.

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