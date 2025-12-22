49ers-Colts MNF Best DraftKings Showdown Tight End: Tyler Warren vs. George Kittle
The tight end battle on Monday night is between two players heading in different directions due to better quarterback play in San Francisco. Tyler Warren is a future stud who remains a top-10 player at his position this year. George Kittle is trying to make up for lost time.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $6,600)
As has been the theme for most of the Colts’ players over the past month, Warren heads into this week off four dull games (5/45, 3/22/1, 2/15, and 3/19) while averaging 5.75 targets. He opened his rookie season with double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in six (14.90, 11.90, 18.30, 14.40, 18.30, and 16.90) of his first seven games. His top output in receiving yards came in Week 10 (8/99).
The 49ers sit 25th in fantasy points allowed (210.60) to tight ends. They’ve given up nine touchdowns, with failure in seven games.
- NO (5/49/1)
- ARI (8/58/1)
- JAC (9/68/1)
- LAR (10/114/2)
- ARI (12/126/1)
- CLE (5/47/1)
- TEN (8/82/1)
Warren falls into a soft spot in pricing this week, giving him a good chance to hit the winning ticket. The challenge in this showdown slate will be pairing one receiver with each quarterback while rostering stud running backs. He appears to be a dark horse to be a captain play, but his success then would require a pairing with Philip Rivers.
Should DFS Players target Christian McCaffrey or Jonathan Taylor on Monday Night Football?
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,400)
Over the past five games, Kittle has upped his success (9/84/1, 6/67/2, 6/78, 4/67, and 8/88/1), resulting in him averaging 19.08 fantasy points per game. He has six touchdowns over his nine starts, highlighted by a high catch rate (83.3%).
The Colts rank 24th vs. tight ends defense (208.80 fantasy points). They allow a high catch rate (71.7%) while allowing only five touchdowns. Most of the Indianapolis struggles vs. tight ends came midseason over a four-game stretch (ARI – 10/106/1, LAC – 7/164/1, TEN – 6/76/1, and PIT – 10/95/1). Four other teams had at least seven catches from their tight ends.
- Trey McBride (8/72/1)
- Oronde Gadsden (7/164/1)
Kittle’s direction gives him an excellent floor for his salary this week. His matchup suggests he’ll be active. I see a coin flip between him and Jauan Jennings, with the winner coming from scoring a touchdown.
Best DraftKings Showdown Quarterback: Brock Purdy vs. Philip Rivers
Final Week 16 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown Thoughts
This slate looks impossible to play two top-tier running backs with a combination of George Kittle/Jauan Jennings or Tyler Warren/Michael Pittman. Brock Purdy is the better quarterback, helped by Christian McCaffrey's chance to score a receiving touchdown.
Check out the best Wide Receivers to Target on Tonight's Slate!
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs