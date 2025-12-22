49ers-Colts MNF Best DraftKings Showdown Tight End: Tyler Warren vs. George Kittle

The tight end battle on Monday night is between two players heading in different directions due to better quarterback play in San Francisco. Tyler Warren is a future stud who remains a top-10 player at his position this year. George Kittle is trying to make up for lost time.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $6,600)

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As has been the theme for most of the Colts’ players over the past month, Warren heads into this week off four dull games (5/45, 3/22/1, 2/15, and 3/19) while averaging 5.75 targets. He opened his rookie season with double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in six (14.90, 11.90, 18.30, 14.40, 18.30, and 16.90) of his first seven games. His top output in receiving yards came in Week 10 (8/99).

The 49ers sit 25th in fantasy points allowed (210.60) to tight ends. They’ve given up nine touchdowns, with failure in seven games.

NO (5/49/1)

ARI (8/58/1)

JAC (9/68/1)

LAR (10/114/2)

ARI (12/126/1)

CLE (5/47/1)

TEN (8/82/1)

Warren falls into a soft spot in pricing this week, giving him a good chance to hit the winning ticket. The challenge in this showdown slate will be pairing one receiver with each quarterback while rostering stud running backs. He appears to be a dark horse to be a captain play, but his success then would require a pairing with Philip Rivers.

Should DFS Players target Christian McCaffrey or Jonathan Taylor on Monday Night Football?

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $8,400)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Over the past five games, Kittle has upped his success (9/84/1, 6/67/2, 6/78, 4/67, and 8/88/1), resulting in him averaging 19.08 fantasy points per game. He has six touchdowns over his nine starts, highlighted by a high catch rate (83.3%).

The Colts rank 24th vs. tight ends defense (208.80 fantasy points). They allow a high catch rate (71.7%) while allowing only five touchdowns. Most of the Indianapolis struggles vs. tight ends came midseason over a four-game stretch (ARI – 10/106/1, LAC – 7/164/1, TEN – 6/76/1, and PIT – 10/95/1). Four other teams had at least seven catches from their tight ends.

Trey McBride (8/72/1)

Oronde Gadsden (7/164/1)

Kittle’s direction gives him an excellent floor for his salary this week. His matchup suggests he’ll be active. I see a coin flip between him and Jauan Jennings, with the winner coming from scoring a touchdown.

Best DraftKings Showdown Quarterback: Brock Purdy vs. Philip Rivers

Final Week 16 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown Thoughts

This slate looks impossible to play two top-tier running backs with a combination of George Kittle/Jauan Jennings or Tyler Warren/Michael Pittman. Brock Purdy is the better quarterback, helped by Christian McCaffrey's chance to score a receiving touchdown.

Check out the best Wide Receivers to Target on Tonight's Slate!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: