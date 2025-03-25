Fantasy Baseball Bold Predictions: Logan Gilbert, Jackson Jobe, More
Predicting the unexpected is one of the most exciting aspects of fantasy baseball. Every season, players exceed expectations, others fall short, and a few take massive leaps into stardom. Bold predictions aren’t just about making wild guesses—they’re about identifying trends, underlying metrics, and potential breakout performances before the rest of the fantasy world catches on.
In this article, we spotlight four daring calls for the 2025 season, ranging from an emerging ace contending for the Cy Young to a young fireballer facing growing pains. Will Julio Rodríguez join the elusive 40/40 club? Can Reese Olson emerge as a top-20 fantasy starter? These bold predictions could shape your fantasy baseball strategy and give you a crucial edge in your league. Let’s dive in.
Logan Gilbert Wins The American League Cy Young Award
Gilbert has been a model of durability, making every start over the past three seasons. Known for his exceptional command, he’s just a step away from becoming a dominant ace, with an edge in ERA and steadily improving strikeout numbers. For fantasy managers, securing a reliable arm that delivers elite innings can be a major advantage—especially if the rest of his stats follow suit. The key to his ascent lies in attacking the strike zone, and in 2024, Gilbert's first-pitch strike rate surged by over four percentage points to 67.7%. The momentum is building—hop on board.
Jackson Jobe Finishes Outside The Top 30 Starting Pitchers
Jobe possesses the potential to be a high-impact pitcher; however, his current workload limitations hinder his capacity to be a game-changer in fantasy leagues for the 2024 season. With an expected progression to approximately 130 innings, including stints at the Triple-A level, Jobe must reestablish his command and extend the duration of his starts.
Notably, he has yet to exceed 75 pitches in a single minor league outing and has only recorded an out in the seventh inning on one occasion. While his future as a breakout star is promising, Jobe appears to be at least a year away from making a significant contribution to the Detroit Tigers' rotation.
Reese Olson Finishes As A Top-20 Pitcher
Reese Olson stands out as an exceptional value pick in 2025 drafts, consistently available around the 250th selection. The right-hander showcased impressive command over 22 starts last season, posting a respectable 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and limiting free passes to a 7.1% walk rate.
While his 21.7% strikeout rate hovered slightly below the league average, suppressing his draft stock, it also presents a prime opportunity for value-seeking managers. The underlying metrics suggest a potential leap forward, as Olson was one of only six pitchers in the league to feature two pitches—his slider and changeup—boasting a whiff rate above 40%.
With a full season in the rotation, Olson has all the ingredients to significantly outperform his current ADP. Should his strikeout rate take the anticipated leap forward, a top-20 finish among starting pitchers is well within reach.
Julio Rodriguez Joins The 40/40 Club
After an injury-plagued 2024 season that fell short of expectations, Julio Rodríguez is primed for a resurgent campaign. Determined to refine his approach at the plate, he has dedicated extensive time working alongside Mariners Senior Director of Hitting Strategy, Edgar Martínez, to optimize his mechanics. Early returns in spring training indicate a potential breakout, as Rodríguez has already launched five home runs, including a pair of grand slams, through just 16 games.
Rodríguez’s elite speed remains a formidable weapon—having swiped 37 bases two seasons ago, eclipsing the 40-mark is well within reach. His unexpected dip in power last year, reflected in a decline in ISO from .209 to .136 and a drop in HR/FB rate from 19.6% to 13.8%, appears to be an anomaly rather than a trend.
Closing out the previous season with a torrid September—blasting seven home runs while adding six stolen bases—Rodríguez provided a glimpse of what’s to come. Expect him to deliver his most dominant season yet, rewarding those who secured him in the second round with first-round caliber production.
