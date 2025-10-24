Fantasy Sports

Best Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Featuring A Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert Stack

Our optimal Week 8 DraftKings lineup stacks Jalen Hurts with Dallas Goedert in a high-upside Eagles combo built to balance chalk, contrarian plays, and value for maximum GPP potential.

Mark Morales-Smith

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

You can win a ton of money on DraftKings with their GPP DFS lineup. However, you have to beat out a ton of great fantasy lineups. It's important to find both chalk and contrarian plays and balance out your lineup. This is our perfect DraftKings lineup for the Sunday slate for Week 8. 

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings Salary: $6,600

Hurts has a great matchup against the New York Giants this week and is well worth his price in a matchup against a team that is ranked 28th (with 32 being the best) on DraftKings. In a week without a ton of options, he's a great one.  

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fantasy Football Star: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcon
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

DraftKings Salary: $8,800

We weren't not getting Robinson against the Dolphins this week. Every week, the Dolphins are getting destroyed by every running back they face. We can only imagine what the best running back in the league is going to do against them after watching what Rico Dowdle and Kimani Vidal did. 

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

DraftKings Salary: $6,000

We tried to fit Jonathan Taylor in here, but just couldn't do it. Henry is a fantastic consolation prize with a great matchup against the Chicago Bears. This choice is based on the belief that Lamar Jackson is going to play. If Jackson were to be ruled out, we'd be much more hesitant with this pick. 

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Start Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DraftKings Salary: $6,200

Sutton is matched up against the Dallas Cowboys this week. A week doesn't go by when we aren't targeting Dallas in our DFS lineups. They have the worst defense in the league, and you should always look for their opponents.  

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

DraftKings Salary: $5,800

Olave has seen more targets than any player in the league with the exception of only Ja'Marr Chase. He has a matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who tend to end up in a lot of shootouts. The Saints will be throwing early and often.  

WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans

DraftKings Salary: $3,900

This is one of the spots where we had to cut costs. However, the Titans have the best possible matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season. With Calvin Ridley likely out again, this is a high-upside swing.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Top 5 Fantasy Football Tight End in Week 8: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

DraftKings Salary: $4,200

Goedert is who we decided to stack with Hurts. It's a great matchup, and when these teams played two weeks ago, Goedert caught nine of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.  

Flex JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Salary: $5,800

Generally, we wouldn't usually add a wide receiver and running back from the same team; however, with six teams on a bye and this slate excluding all the prime time games, there was bound to be some overlap. So best to overlap against the worst defense in the league.

DST Bengals

DraftKings Salary: $2,700

We know rolling with the Bengals is the ultimate risky choice, but they are playing the Jets. We'll take the movable object over the easily stoppable force in this showdown. 

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/DFS