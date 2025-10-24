Best Week 8 DraftKings Lineup Featuring A Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert Stack
You can win a ton of money on DraftKings with their GPP DFS lineup. However, you have to beat out a ton of great fantasy lineups. It's important to find both chalk and contrarian plays and balance out your lineup. This is our perfect DraftKings lineup for the Sunday slate for Week 8.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
DraftKings Salary: $6,600
Hurts has a great matchup against the New York Giants this week and is well worth his price in a matchup against a team that is ranked 28th (with 32 being the best) on DraftKings. In a week without a ton of options, he's a great one.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
DraftKings Salary: $8,800
We weren't not getting Robinson against the Dolphins this week. Every week, the Dolphins are getting destroyed by every running back they face. We can only imagine what the best running back in the league is going to do against them after watching what Rico Dowdle and Kimani Vidal did.
RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
DraftKings Salary: $6,000
We tried to fit Jonathan Taylor in here, but just couldn't do it. Henry is a fantastic consolation prize with a great matchup against the Chicago Bears. This choice is based on the belief that Lamar Jackson is going to play. If Jackson were to be ruled out, we'd be much more hesitant with this pick.
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
DraftKings Salary: $6,200
Sutton is matched up against the Dallas Cowboys this week. A week doesn't go by when we aren't targeting Dallas in our DFS lineups. They have the worst defense in the league, and you should always look for their opponents.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Salary: $5,800
Olave has seen more targets than any player in the league with the exception of only Ja'Marr Chase. He has a matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who tend to end up in a lot of shootouts. The Saints will be throwing early and often.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
DraftKings Salary: $3,900
This is one of the spots where we had to cut costs. However, the Titans have the best possible matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season. With Calvin Ridley likely out again, this is a high-upside swing.
TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
DraftKings Salary: $4,200
Goedert is who we decided to stack with Hurts. It's a great matchup, and when these teams played two weeks ago, Goedert caught nine of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Flex JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
DraftKings Salary: $5,800
Generally, we wouldn't usually add a wide receiver and running back from the same team; however, with six teams on a bye and this slate excluding all the prime time games, there was bound to be some overlap. So best to overlap against the worst defense in the league.
DST Bengals
DraftKings Salary: $2,700
We know rolling with the Bengals is the ultimate risky choice, but they are playing the Jets. We'll take the movable object over the easily stoppable force in this showdown.