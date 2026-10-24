C.J. Stroud & Chuba Hubbard Lead the Best Fantasy Football NFL DFS Cash Game Picks for Week 7

Ceiling wins tournaments, but volume pays the bills in cash games. Building a winning roster on DraftKings and FanDuel requires shifting your focus from "what if" to "how much". In Week 7, we are eliminating low-floor landmines and locking in players with secure target shares and red-zone dominance

Quarterbacks Who Can Deliver a Reliable Floor

Prioritize Passing Volume and Rushing Production Over Highlight-Reel Potential

Quarterbacks in cash games should combine safe passing volume with a floor-raising rushing baseline. Dual-threat quarterbacks gives you a massive edge because 10 rushing yards equals 25 passing yards in standard scoring.

Bo Nix (Denver Broncos)

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix has established himself as an ideal salary-saving option in cash games due to his high rushing attempts. Averaging 6 to 8 carries per game alongside dedicated goal-line usage, his dual-threat capability creates a high fantasy floor. Averaging over 30 pass attempts per game with a completion rate hovering around 62%, Nix avoids negative plays while consistently taking what defensive fronts give him. Facing an Arizona defense that bleeds fantasy points to mobile signal-callers, Nix provides elite point-per-dollar efficiency that allows you to pay up for high-priced running backs.

C.J. Stroud

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stroud represents pure pocket-passing stability for DFS managers looking for a steady mid-priced option. Operating in a high-volume passing offense averaging 35 attempts per game, Stroud's pinpoint accuracy shields lineups from catastrophic low-scoring outcomes. In a favorable matchup against a secondary struggling to generate pressure, Stroud should enjoy clean pockets and elevated completion metrics.

Running Backs With Workloads You Can Trust

Touches, Targets, and Goal-Line Opportunities Separate Cash-Game Anchors From Risky Plays

Running back is the foundational position in DFS cash games. Lock in backs who own both early-down carries and passing-down work (high snap share + high route participation).

Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings)

Oct 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones stands out as a mid-priced RB option who consistently outperforms his salary through receiving volume. Operating as a primary outlet in the Vikings passing attack, Jones boasts a strong target share alongside a 65%+ snap share. Facing a defense prone to giving up high completion rates to opposing running backs, Jones offers a smooth floor for cash rosters. His multi-reception baseline reduces reliance on touchdowns, making him a dependable choice in balanced roster builds.

Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers)

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard has quietly emerged as one of the most volume-reliable mid-priced running backs on the main slate. Operating as Carolina's undisputed lead ball-carrier, Hubbard consistently commands 15 to 20 total touches per game while dominating high-value touches in the red zone. His involvement as an safety valve in the quick-passing game gives him a dependable PPR-floor.

Wide Receivers Who Can Win With Volume

Forget the Home-Run Hunt and Target Receivers Who Stay Involved

In cash games, target receivers with short-to-intermediates route trees, high target shares (25%+), and high first-read target percentages. Avoid low-volume deep threats who rely on a single 60-yard touchdown catch to salvage their day.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Brown is the absolute standard for wide receiver volume anchors in cash games. Commanding a target share approaching 30% alongside a dominant first-read target rate, St. Brown's connection with Goff provides an unmatched floor in short and intermediate passing concepts. In a high-total division matchup against Green Bay, his high-volume slot usage ensures consistent target flow. His 8+ reception floor makes him a premier pay-up cash target on full-PPR sites like DraftKings, where his sheer target volume routinely converts into baseline salary efficiency.

Germie Bernard (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Bernard stands out as a prime mid-to-value tier receiver whose role has surged due to shifting team dynamics. Stepping into a regular starter's role on nearly 80% of offensive snaps, Bernard has earned a team-leading 27% target share over his last two outings. Operating in a primary target role against New Orleans, Bernard offers a stable 6 to 8 target floor at a heavily discounted price tag. His low cost combined with high intermediate route participation makes him the perfect salary-enabling piece to fit high-priced anchors into your lineup.

Tight Ends Who Offer More Than Touchdown Upside

Find the Route Participation and Target Volume That Make a Tight End Worth the Investment

Tucker Kraft (Green Bay Packers)

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kraft offers a mid-priced solution at tight end, benefitting from an exceptional matchup environment against the Detroit Lions. Running routes on over 75% of dropbacks in a game with the slate's highest over/under total (53.5), Kraft steps into a high-scoring environment where tight ends have historically seen elevated target volume. Facing a defense that allows elevated fantasy production to inline and slot tight ends, Kraft provides strong touchdown upside backed by a steady 5 to 7 target baseline. At a significant discount relative to the top tier, he acts as a mid-range value piece that allows you to maintain roster balance without sacrificing floor.

Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaPorta serves as a reliable mid-tier cash game option operating within one of the NFL's most efficient scoring attacks. Accounting for over 20% of Detroit's passing output and commanding significant red-zone target share, LaPorta's involvement near the goal line gives him high-valuye touch security. Detroit is projected as a home favorite with a high implied team total, LaPorta benefits from sustained drive extensions and high completion probability.

Salary-Saving Plays That Make the Lineup Work

Find the Bargains That Free Up Money for Premium Production

Value plays are the engine of DFS lineup construction. Avoid cheap value players who only get 2 to 3 touches and need a miracle touchdown to hit their target score.

Ted Hurst III (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) receives a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurst represents a bare-minimum salary-saving option who provides essential financial flexibility for DFS roster builds. Stepping into elevated snap participation due to injuries across Tampa Bay's wide receiver room, Hurst III has seen a noticeable increase in route participation over recent weeks. Facing a secondary that allows a high completion rate underneath, Hurst's low price tag frees up space without requiring monster yardage to hit value.

Position Player Team Matchup DraftKings FanDuel QB Bo Nix Broncos @ Cardinals $5,000 $6,800 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers vs. Buccaneers $6,700 $7,100 RB Aaron Jones Vikings vs. Colts $6,200 $7,000 WR Germie Bernard Steelers @ Saints $4,100 $5,100 WR Matthew Golden Packers @ Lions $6,000 $6,700 TE Sam LaPorta Lions vs. Packers $4,800 $6,200 FLEX Ted Hurst III Buccaneers vs. Panthers $3,000 $4,500 DEF Texans DST Texans vs. Giants $3,400 $5,000

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