If you've got Panthers players on your fantasy team, there are a few decisions to make before Sunday's game in Philadelphia. Chuba Hubbard is coming off his best game of the season, Tetairoa McMillan continues to emerge as one of Bryce Young's favorite targets, and Darren Waller is good to go after dealing with a toe injury during the week.

But I'm not making these calls just based on what happened against Detroit. The matchup matters, too, and all three are walking into very different situations against the Eagles.

So, who should you start and who should stay on the bench?

START: Don't Overthink This One With Chuba Hubbard

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), left, and defensive back Christian Izien (5) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm starting Hubbard without much hesitation. He ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit before the bye and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season. Carolina has also given him 39 carries over the last two games, so I'm not worried about whether he's going to get enough chances.

I don't mind the matchup, either. The Eagles have been pretty much middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to running backs this season. We also saw Rams running back Kyren Williams put together a huge fantasy day against them earlier this year.

That doesn't mean Hubbard is going to run for 120 yards and two touchdowns again. But if Carolina can stay in this game and keep giving him the football, I like his chances of putting together another solid fantasy day.

There's just not enough here to talk me into sitting him.

Verdict: START

START: Tetairoa McMillan Has a Tough Matchup, but I'm Still Playing Him

McMillan is a little more interesting because this isn't a matchup I love. He's coming off a monster game against Detroit and now has 26 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Philadelphia's secondary should give him a much tougher afternoon.

The Eagles have been one of the better teams in the league at limiting outside receivers, and McMillan could see plenty of Quinyon Mitchell. That's enough for me to lower expectations after watching McMillan put up 192 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit.

It's not enough for me to sit him.

McMillan has become too big a part of Carolina's passing game. Young continues to look his way, and McMillan has shown he doesn't need a ton of room to make a big play. Having Jalen Coker back also gives Philadelphia another receiver to worry about.

I'm definitely not expecting another 192-yard afternoon. Give me the targets, and I'll take my chances with McMillan.

Verdict: START

SIT: The Eagles Matchup Makes Darren Waller Tough to Trust

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the toughest call of the three. Waller is good to go after dealing with a toe injury during the week, so his health isn't really what bothers me here. It's what Philadelphia has done against tight ends.

The Eagles have been one of the better defenses in the league against the position and haven't allowed a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season. That's a pretty big deal with Waller because a touchdown can be the difference between a good fantasy day and one that doesn't help you much.

Waller has 13 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns this season, but he had only three catches for 36 yards against Detroit before the bye. His role in the offense has been growing, so I'm not saying he can't have a good game Sunday.

I just don't love this spot.

If you've got another tight end you feel pretty good about, I'd probably go that direction. If your other option isn't much better, Waller is still playable because one catch around the goal line can change everything.

Against this Eagles defense, though, I'd rather look somewhere else if I can.

Verdict: SIT if you have another solid option

The Final Call for Week 6

Hubbard is the easiest decision for me. The Eagles haven't been dominant against running backs, he's coming off a 122-yard game, and Carolina continues to give him enough work to make him worth starting.

McMillan has the tougher matchup, especially if Mitchell spends a lot of Sunday lined up across from him. But there's a difference between expecting his numbers to come down and actually sitting him. I'm keeping McMillan in the lineup.

Waller is where I'd check my other options. Philadelphia has been good against tight ends and hasn't allowed one to catch a touchdown yet, so that's enough for me to stay away if I've got somebody else I trust.

And if Waller catches two touchdowns Sunday, you can come back and yell at me.