Caleb Williams to Colston Loveland Plus 3 Valuable DFS Stacks in the Divisional Round

The NFL DFS Slate this weekend will offer all (4) NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games. Of course, these teams that are left are all elite. They have a plethora of talent and many opportunities are presented to formulate a unique, winning roster. In the case that you decide to be risk-averse, you can stack players on one singular NFL team. If they score big, you will benefit. In that strategy, we find these (4) lineup stacks to be very intriguing.

Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams

My strategy to using Rams' all year long has been to use Adams over Nacua. He has a whopping (14) Touchdowns on the year, many of which have be on the goal line. In this game, the Rams face the Bears defense that is 31st versus Quarterbacks, and 31st in Touchdowns Allowed (21).

The caveat here is that Nacua does have about 1,000 more yards than Adams on the season. I do not mind using Nacua in the stack, but Adams will be cheaper in salary and ownership. As for Stafford, we know that he can eat up a bad defense.

Caleb Williams/Colston Loveland

4th down, season on the line and Caleb Williams hit the Jordan Jumpman logo in Chicago 🔥 pic.twitter.com/urAVorJfbV — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 11, 2026

When it comes to the playoffs, a hot-hand stays hot. A team will favor the player(s) that have given them recent success, and that will favor Loveland. In his last three games, Loveland is averaging (107.3) Yards per Game. He also has (2) Touchdowns. Defensively, the Rams are 17th versus Tight Ends.

Williams has also been among the most clutch players in recent NFL history. Multiple game-winning drives against the Packers should have this team rumbling on momentum. Between his magic arm, and rushing ability, Williams does have high-upside against a mediocre Rams defense.

CJ Stroud/Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk leads the league in receiving yards this postseason, just as we all expected... pic.twitter.com/4SWXgM7NSz — Underdog (@Underdog) January 13, 2026

Speaking of a hot-hand, Kirk is on fire after his 8-for-144 and a touchdown game. Nico Collins will very likely be out with a concussion which puts Kirk as the borderline WR1. He will also play heavily in the slot, matching up against Marcus Jones who is the Patriots clear worst cornerback, allowing a below-average (0.32) Fantasy Points per Route Run.

Stroud is a risk-reward Quarterback. With the explosive players on the offense, although supressed without Collins, he can have <200 Yards, or >300 yards. The Patriots are 12th versus Quarterbacks, allowing (1.2) Touchdowns per Game. Stroud is also the cheapest Quarterback in this DFS Slate.

Brock Purdy/Jake Tonges

I find the price of Tonges to be cheap, especially on DraftKings, where he is priced at $3,400. With no George Kittle, Tonges is very well in for 6+ Targets. The Seahawks oppose as the 22nd ranked unit versus Tight Ends, very much their worst sector of their defense.

Purdy, if healthy all year, would have been an MVP candidate the way that he had been playing down the stretch. Even against a tough Seahawks defense, Purdy can produce. They are the FPI 2nd Best Offense in the NFL.

