Cam Skattebo Headlines Our Best Picks for FanDuel's Fantasy Football DFS Showdown on Thursday Night Football

Week 10 NFL Football is back with the Washington Commanders taking on the New York Giants tonight on Amazon Prime. In a rematch of Week 5, where the Giants and Commanders tied 27-27, tonight's matchup should live up to the hype.

The Commanders are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Rams in their previous matchup which has sunk them to a 2-5-1 in the NFC East. The Giants on the other hand, defeated the Eagles 19-11 in Philadelphia earning their first road win against the Eagles in 13 years, solidifying their spot at the top of the NFC East.

FanDuel TNF Showdown gives players a $60,000 salary to choose six fantasy players total, including one MVP whose points and salary are multiplied by 1.5x. Here, we will dive into the best plays for tonight’s Thursday night matchup.

Cam Skattebo, MVP, 1.5X ($14,100)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo takes on our MVP for tonight’s DFS Showdown. Skattebo has been a hot and cold fantasy player throughout the season, but he is primed for a big workload tonight and should perform tonight in a run-heavy offensive game.

Skattebo sat out last week against the Eagles, but prior to the bye week against the Texans he rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. In a matchup that should be a field position battle to the end on a rainy MetLife turf, Skattebo should be expected to lead production for the Giants, and will be the main back for touches in the red zone.

Malik Nabers, ANYFlex, ($11,200)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Kenny Moore II (23) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers snags our first AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s matchup. Nabers WR1 skillset is undeniable and he is set for a bounceback game following a below average performance against the Eagles in Week 9. Nabers finished the game with only 43 yards, but he had eight targets establishing a growing chemistry with Quarterback JJ McCarthy.

In the Giants first matchup against the Commanders this season, Nabers torched the Commanders secondary finishing with his best fantasy day of the season with 11 receptions, 121 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Nabers will look to replicate that performance tonight.

Isaiah Likely, ANYFlex, ($11,200)

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely takes our second AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s matchup. Likely has been a true bright spot for the Giants offense this season, and JJ McCarthy’s number one target since he took over the starting job as QB for the Giants.

Likely is currently the third ranked fantasy Tight End in the NFL, and is coming off a solid production with 53 yard and a touchdown against the Eagles. He will look to continue his high target share, and rack up yards over the middle of the field.

Jayden Daniels, AnyFLEX ($12,600)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Daniels secures the third AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s matchup. Daniels was masterful from a fantasy perspective in week 5 against the Giants. He threw for 199 yards, along with 103 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

In last week's matchup against a tough Rams matchup, Daniels threw for 274 yards and a touchdown in a solid outing. The Commanders run game has struggled the past couple weeks led by Rachaad White. With that in mind, the Commanders offense will rely on Daniels to move the ball down the field resulting in a good fantasy showing.

Dominic Zvada, ANYFlex ($6,800)

New York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Dominic Zvada nabs the fourth anyFLEX spot for tonight’s matchup. The Rookie kicker for the Giants has stepped up and met the moment this season joining a team that has been plagued by kicker woes for years.

Zvada went 4/4 against the Eagles converting on field goals from 53, 49, 38, and 49 yards showcasing his ability to convert from long. In a game that could be low scoring, Zvada could perform as a sleeper if the Giants are unable to get in the end zone, giving Zvada the opportunity to continue to hit field goals at a high volume tonight.

Drew Stevens, AnyFLEX ($6,800)

Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens (19) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Drew Stevens secures our final AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s matchup. Similar to Zvada, Stevens, another undrafted rookie, has been consistent throughout the season, missing just one kick since Week 2.

The Commanders offense has struggled to find the end zone throughout the season, and tonight should be no different. With that in mind, Stevens has the opportunity to take advantage and continue his output, having taken at least two field goals every game this season except one.

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