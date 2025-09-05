The Chalkiest Week 1 NFL DFS Picks Including Christian McCaffrey And Ja'Marr Chase
While you want to be contrarian at times when playing in DFS tournaments, sometimes the most obvious choices are the best choices. You want to hit on your cheap sleepers, but you also need your stars mixed in as well. These are the top five chalk plays in DFS for Week 1.
Note: All prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ($5,300)
Lawrence is a reasonably priced option in what most experts are considering the best matchup of the week for a quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars added first-round pick Travis Hunter across from last year's breakout rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, and brought in a whole new coaching staff. The additions and changes have made fantasy owners hopeful for a career resurgence for T-Law. Whether that comes to fruition or not remains to be seen.
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals ($6,600)
No player will be more heavily owned in DFS this week than Brown. The Cincinnati Bengals are projected to be in a shootout with the Browns, and Brown is expected to be a major contributor both on the ground and through the air. With all the scoring opportunities in this game, fantasy owners are banking on his touchdown equity as well.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers ($7,300)
On Thursday, CMC was added to the 49ers' injury report with a calf injury; however, as of now, he's the second most rostered running back in DFS. You will have to pay up to get him, but fantasy owners are anxious to use him while he's available because not many expect him to last a full season. In DFS, you get all the fantasy points without the risk of losing him long-term, like if you drafted him in a season-long league.
McCaffrey is the RB1 in our Week 1 fantasy football PPR rankings.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins ($6,900)
This is another back who is listed on the injury report with a calf injury, but he has been practicing this week and is fully expected to suit up on Sunday. Fantasy owners are banking on him torching a subpar Colts' defense both in the rushing and passing attack. Achane's speed and versatility give him as much upside as any player in the league, which is exactly what you're looking for in DFS.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals ($8,100)
Not everything has to be complicated. Sometimes it just makes sense to own the best fantasy player in the league. You will have to pay up to get Chase, but he is widely projected to torch the Browns in Week 1, and pretty much everyone else he plays this season.