Christian McCaffrey Leads Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
It’s 2025 but one could argue that running backs still reign supreme in fantasy football. There aren’t nearly as many workhorses as there were in previous years and running backs are probably the thinnest position outside of tight ends. However, the top-tier running backs have arguably the most upside (even in PPR formats), led by Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyrr Gibbs.
With Week 1 kicking off tomorrow night as the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, now is the time to take a look at our Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings to optimize start-sit decisions.
Christian McCaffrey Leapfrogs The Top Tier
In just about every fantasy draft this summer, Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyr Gibbs flew off the board as the first three running backs selected. Yet when the dust settles in our Week 1 PPR rankings, it’s Christian McCaffrey who tops the list heading into opening weekend. The 49ers brought in Brian Robinson Jr. to lighten the load, but make no mistake—CMC remains the engine of this offense. With Brandon Aiyuk sidelined, McCaffrey should once again be the centerpiece, gashing defenses between the tackles while racking up receptions in space. He’s set up for a monster debut against the Seahawks.
That being said, while he's our RB1 in PPR formats, Bijan Robinson passes him in Half-PPR and Non-PPR formats.
Ashton Jeanty Cracks The Top 5
Jeanty enters his rookie NFL season ranked as the fifth running back, boasting a three-down skill set that projects for heavy usage. At just $6,400 on FanDuel, he’s severely underpriced, making him an appealing value option In Week 1. The Raiders face a New England Patriots defense that doesn’t inspire much fear, setting up a game where Las Vegas can keep the ground attack in play. Even if the Raiders fall behind, Jeanty’s receiving ability ensures he remains a fantasy-relevant option in any game script.
James Conner A Top-10 Running Back Against The Saints
Conner is set up for a strong Week 1 showing against the New Orleans Saints. While I expect him to find the end zone, his overall yardage ceiling could be capped if Arizona jumps out to an early lead. Trey Benson may be a late-season breakout candidate, but for now, Conner firmly controls this backfield and should see plenty of touches—even in garbage time as the Cardinals look to chew the clock.
Austin Ekeler Is An RB2 In Week 1
After the Brian Robinson Jr. trade, fantasy managers were salivating over rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. However, the Commanders’ depth chart clarifies the pecking order: the veteran takes the RB1 role, Chris Rodriguez slots in as RB2, and JCM settles in at RB3. While Washington should handle the New York Giants without issue in Week 1, Ekeler is poised to find the end zone and chip in with a handful of receptions, making him a sneaky fantasy contributor early in the season.