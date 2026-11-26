Thanksgiving Thursday is here! Along with time with family, turkey dinners, and gratitude, comes a masterful and loaded slate of Thanksgiving Football as the NFL heads into Week 12.

Three games today on Thanksgiving, and one is better than the next. Starting off the day with the Bears @ Lions at 1PM, as the two high-flying offenses will fight for the top spot in the NFC North. Then at 4:30, the hard-nosed Eagles defense will face off against the super-hot Dallas offense. And capping off the day, the Chiefs come into Buffalo as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will face off for the 11th time in their careers.

For this week's FanDuel TNF Showdown, there will be a full team constructed including a QB, two RB’s, 3 WR’s, a TE, FLEX, and DEF based off the three Thanksgiving games with a combined $60,000 salary. Here, we will dive into the best picks for today’s Thanksgiving slate.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys ($8,100)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott will spearhead our DFS lineup at QB for Thanksgiving, and with confidence. Prescott has been on an absolute tear and has shown no indication of slowing down. Over the past three games, Prescott has averaged 334 passing yards, and has a combined 11 passing TD’s (nine in the past two games).

Facing off against a vulnerable Eagles pass defense, Prescott should continue his dominance in Philadelphia with a strong performance.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detriot Lions ($11,600)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs for breakaway yardage during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs gets the nod as our RB1 for today’s slate. The highest salaried player, but one that you most definitely want on your squad. Gibbs currently ranks as the number one player in fantasy, and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in his past four matchups.

The Lions and Bears will surely be a high scoring affair, and Dan Campbell will look to highly utilized Gibbs throughout the game which will surely be a grind it out matchup. Not only has Gibbs had over 20 rushing attempts his past six games, he has also been active in the backfield in receptions, and is primed for a huge game.

D'andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears ($6,700)

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'andre Swift gets the call-up as the RB2 in our DFS lineup. Swift has been a bright spot for the Bears offense, and a big part of their success to an 8-2 record. With Kyle Monangai’s return to the lineup, Swift’s snap rate has dipped a bit, but he continues to be the main back and will get the majority of the touches in the red zone.

In what is expected to be a high scoring matchup, Swift should have multiple opportunities to get into the end zone.

Amon Ra St. Brown, WR ($8,900)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates with teammates after running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), left, scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Wide Receivers, St. Brown is as consistent as they come. He has three touchdowns in the past two games, and has continued to excel in the middle of the field as a pass catcher.

Bears @ Lions has the highest total points projection of the day, and St. Brown will be Jared Goff’s number one receiving option in a game that is sure to be a shootout to the end. St. Brown will look to continue to get chunk yards over the middle of the field, and continue finding the end zone.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($5,300)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy gets the nod as our WR2 as he matches up against the Buffalo Bills defense. At a salary of $5,300 Worthy is a solid play. Worthy is a strong vertical player and is a big-play threat against the Bills defense which allows 320 total per game, and has allowed 22 touchdowns.

Worthy will look to break free today and showcase himself as a deep ball threat.

KoVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($4,600)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) celebrates with offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) after running for a twenty-two-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make up for salary, KoVantae Turpin gets the nod as our WR3. Turpin found the end zone last week on a rushing touchdown of 22 yards. With the TD, Turpin has the chance to get more involved with the offense this week against the Eagles.

Turpin will also be back returning kicks giving him big play upside if he is able to break free for a touchdown as a returner.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs ($5,700)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce gets the nod as our Tight End for today’s DFS Lineup. Kelce has continued to beat father-time and has kept up with his elite numbers this season at age 37. He currently has the fifth most points in the league for Tight Ends, and is coming off a two touchdown performance against the Cardinals.

Kelce should be kept busy as Mahomes will look to his veteran tight end to move the ball down the field and continue his dominance against the Bills.

Ty Johnson, RB, Buffalo Bills ($5,200)

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills Running Back Ty Johnson slides into our FLEX spot for today’s slate. Johnson is a great pick for his salary as he will be involved in both the run and passing game. James Cook will get the strong majority of snaps, but Johnson has made himself active as pass catcher, giving himself PPR upside and a good wildcard usage for Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Kansas City Chiefs, DEF ($3,900)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams (20) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs defense has been a great anchor for the team all season and that should continue in their Sunday Night matchup with the Bills. In a game that is supposed to be filled with rain, the Chiefs Defense has a real opportunity to make some noise.

In their past three games, the Chiefs have 3+ sacks and have kept their opponents under 13 points. If the Chiefs pass rush can get at Josh Allen, they can spoil his and Bills Thanksgiving.

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