Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in C.J. Stroud and Kirk Cousins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Joe Burrow CIN vs. NO 2 Josh Allen BUF vs. KC 3 Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA 4 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN 5 Dak Prescott DAL vs. PHI 6 Jayden Daniels WAS at ARI 7 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BAL 8 Caleb Williams CHI at DET 9 Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF 10 Jared Goff DET vs. CHI 11 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. ATL 12 Tyler Shough NO at CIN 13 Jordan Love GB at LAR 14 Cam Ward TEN at JAC 15 Sam Darnold SEA at SF 16 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. GB 17 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. LV 18 Bo Nix DEN at PIT 19 Bryce Young CAR at TB 20 J.J. McCarthy NYG at IND 21 Justin Herbert LAC vs. NE 22 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. DEN 23 Geno Smith NYJ at MIA 24 Fernando Mendoza LV at CLE 25 Baker Mayfield TB vs. CAR 26 Anthony Richardson IND vs. NYG 27 Jacoby Brissett BAL at HOU 28 Joe Milton PHI at DAL 29 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at MIN 30 Kyle McCord MIA vs. NYJ 31 Tommy DeVito NE at LAC 32 Josh Johnson ARI vs. WAS