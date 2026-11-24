Week 12 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in C.J. Stroud and Kirk Cousins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that with no byes, fantasy managers will have far more reliable lineup options.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. NO
2
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. KC
3
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. SEA
4
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. TEN
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. PHI
6
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at ARI
7
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. BAL
8
Caleb Williams
CHI
at DET
9
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at BUF
10
Jared Goff
DET
vs. CHI
11
Kirk Cousins
MIN
vs. ATL
12
Tyler Shough
NO
at CIN
13
Jordan Love
GB
at LAR
14
Cam Ward
TEN
at JAC
15
Sam Darnold
SEA
at SF
16
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. GB
17
Deshaun Watson
CLE
vs. LV
18
Bo Nix
DEN
at PIT
19
Bryce Young
CAR
at TB
20
J.J. McCarthy
NYG
at IND
21
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. NE
22
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. DEN
23
Geno Smith
NYJ
at MIA
24
Fernando Mendoza
LV
at CLE
25
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. CAR
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
vs. NYG
27
Jacoby Brissett
BAL
at HOU
28
Joe Milton
PHI
at DAL
29
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at MIN
30
Kyle McCord
MIA
vs. NYJ
31
Tommy DeVito
NE
at LAC
32
Josh Johnson
ARI
vs. WAS
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano