Perfect DFS Showdown Lineup for Super Bowl LX: Sam Darnold, Drake Maye Go to Battle

Super Bowl LX is in our future and boy, am I excited. I am sure that you are as well. This will be a rematch of XLIX when the Seahawks failed on the goal line, with Russell Wilson throwing an interception to Malcolm Butler. The 12th man has been waiting for the last eleven years for revenge, and now they get it. There is no telling what may happen, but we can try. That brings me to my projections, re-packaged into a DFS Showdown Preview.

Quarterback: Sam Darnold vs Drake Maye

In the biggest game of his life, Sam Darnold delivered 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7JD5ZArBVp — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2026

Sam Darnold works through an oblique injury, but he should be his healthiest come February 8th. In the playoffs, Darnold is 37-53 for 470 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, and 0 Interceptions. On the year, he averages 1.3x of this salary. That is trustworthy. On paper, the Patriots are 12th versus Quarterbacks. This will be his toughest defensive matchup since he faced the Vikings on November 30th, going for (3.12) FanDuel points.

FanDuel: 11,800 | DraftKings: $10,800

Drake Maye is likely the MVP runner up. Right now, he deals with a right-throwing shoulder injury. Per Mike Vrabel, he will be just fine. I will factor in a little bit of risk into my Maye play, but mostly being no threat.

Maye has hit at least 1.2 of his DFS salary in all three playoff games. He is averaging over 1.6x of this listed salary. Even if Maye struggled in the air, he can move with his feet, having 141 Rushing Yards in the playoffs. In this matchup, the Seahawks are 9th versus Quarterbacks. That will be the softest of his four playoff games.

FanDuel: $12,600 | DraftKings: $11,000

Drake Maye has higher upside to Sam Darnold.

Best Running Back Picks

Kenneth Walker is going to play to extremely high volume. He should have over 70% of team rushes, with 80% upside. The Seahawks are also 2nd in NFL run-rate at 50.0%. Walker very well can hit 100+ yards for the bonus. Per our Fantasy Sports On SI projections, Walker will have about 89 Yards and 1.0 Touchdowns. Despite the Patriots being 4th versus Running Backs, we must play Walker.

FanDuel: $11,200 | DraftKings: $9,800

Rhamondre Stevenson carried a massive load last game, out-snapping TreVeyon Henderson 94-6%. He had 25 Attempts in the AFC Championship Game and it appears that Josh McDaniels solely trusts Stevenson in big moments. This is wild because he has a history of fumbles, but fact is fact. The Seahawks are 2nd versus Running Backs, so I am not overly fond of this play.

FanDuel: $10,400 | DraftKings: $8,800

TreVeyon Henderson is not trustworthy given his AFC Championship Game snap-rate. You should abolutely not use him, as we have more sleepers down the line that show more trending favor.

FanDuel: $8,200 | DraftKings $3,800

Only use Kenneth Walker in DFS lineups. Fading Stevenson also gives us a great advantage, if correct.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba passes Justin Jefferson for the most receiving yards EVER by a player in their age 23-or-younger season, including playoffs 📈@Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/mswTLMzBtJ — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 26, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is hard to look past. He has a 36% Target Share and (84.3) Yards per Game in the playoffs, plus two touchdowns. The Patriots stand 13th versus Wide Receivers and Christian Gonzalez is not expected to be shadowing him.

FanDuel: $13,000 | DraftKings: $11,600

Copper Kupp is a bit more risky. His Target Share is in the mid-teens and given the teams high run-rate, Kupp is essentially the fourth, or worse option in this offense. He only has three touchdowns this year and three games of 19 games over (60) Yards.

FanDuel: $8,600 | DraftKings: $5,200

Rashid Shaheed is the opposite of Kupp. He has high-upside given his explosion. Shaheed averages (14.9) Yards per Reception and he even has two kick-return touchdowns. Klint Kubiak is definitely going to have some designed plays worked in for Shaheed. The Super Bowl is THE game for trickery.

FanDuel: $5,800 | DraftKings: $4,200

Stefon Diggs is a moderate play. He has a 21% Target Share. Per our projections, he will have 49 Yards on 5 Receptions. Diggs can score, but he faces a tough battle versus the Seahawks zone coverage. They are 4th versus Wide Receivers, although allowing (0.7) Touchdowns per Game. Diggs should have a touchdown probability around 20%.

FanDuel: $9,600 | DraftKings: $8,600

Kayshon Boutte is a explosive option for the Patriots. He has Return on Investment to show for it, as well. Boutte has six touchdowns on the year, despite playing only (14) Games. Four of those touchdowns also have come against Top-10 coverage units. I would prefer Boutte to Diggs with his (16.7) Yards per Reception.

FanDuel: $7,200 | DraftKings: $5,600

Mack Hollins is listed Questionable with his abdomen injury. We do expect him to suit up. Hollins returned to action in the AFC Championship Game, going for (2) Receptions and (81) Yards. In 15 Games, Hollins only has two touchdowns. He is an option with less-elevated upside that you should not play.

FanDuel: $6,400 | DraftKings: $3,600

Demario Douglas is a no-play, given his lacking output with Hollins back. His Target Share will linger around 5%, same going for his Red Zone Target Share.

FanDuel: $4,000 | DraftKings: $3,200

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rashid Shaheed

Kayshon Boutte

Tight End: AJ Barner vs Hunter Henry

AJ Barner is a touchdown-reliant play. He has a 14% Target Share on just (9.9) Yards per Reception. Barner, however, does have nine touchdowns, including three rushing. The Patriots are 21st versus Tight Ends The Patriots are also just 23rd in Red Zone Defense.

FanDuel: $5,200 | DraftKings: $4,800

Hunter Henry is a reliable play with his high work-rate. Henry has a 19% Target Share with a stellar (12.9) Yards per Reception and eight touchdowns, including the playoffs. The Seahawks are 21st versus Tight Ends. Henry should have the highest touchdown probability, outside of Stevenson.

FanDuel: $7,600 | DraftKings: $7,000

Both AJ Barner and Hunter Henry are solid DFS picks.

Best Sleeper Picks

George Holani

I did a sleeper write up on Holani the other day. To re-phrase this, Holani will need about five touches in this game to very likely hit 1x of his salary. In the NFC Championship Game, Holani played 34% of snaps and had seven touchdes. I like this play, for sure.

FanDuel: $4,400 | DraftKings: $2,400

Kyle Williams

For a sub-$3k price, Williams is worth the price. He plays to over (19) Yards per Reception, plus three touchdowns. The Patriots may very well work him into space. I would gamble on the big-play ability at cost.

FanDuel: $2,400 | DraftKings: $2,800

Defense/Special Teams

The Seahawks are 7th in Sacks Allowed and 31st in Takeaways. The Patriots will have the turnover advantage, generating the 10th most Takeaways per Game. They will struggle, however, to get to Darnold, being 15th in Sacks per Game. Outside of the Texans game, the Patriots have no more than two turnovers in any game this year.

The Patriots are poor is pass-protection. This very well may be a huge key to victory if the Seahawks get to an injured Maye. The Patriots are 26th in Sacks Allowed, whereas the Seahawks are 10th in Sacks per Game. In turnovers, it will be average. The Patriots are 10th in Giveaways, and the Seahawks are 6th in generating them .

Ths Seahawks are a potentially worthwhile play.

Kicker: Jason Myers vs Andy Borregales

Kickers are highly-owned players in DFS Showdown contests. When shooting for the moon, I would suggest not using a kicker. If you do want one, here is your rundown:

Jason Myers is 88% Accurate, around NFL average. He does attempt (2.8) Kicks per Game, being elite. The weather is unknown, but if fair, he is a great play.

Andy Borregales is under 85% accurate. He only attempts about two kicks per game. I see more risk in Borregales, especially with the Patriots as the underdogs, thus likely to play from behind more often than not.

