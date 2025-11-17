DraftKings Showdown TE Strategy for Cowboys vs Raiders: Brock Bowers vs Jake Ferguson
Tonight’s showdown matchup features two talented tight ends. Brock Bowers operates a WR1, while Jack Ferguson has overachieved expectations this year, helped by the early-season injury to CeeDee Lamb.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Fantasy Football Tight End Projections
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders ($8,000)
Based on salary, Bowers almost feels like a free square in the DFS market. Two weeks ago, he dominated the Jaguars (12/133/3 on 13 targets) after missing three games with a knee issue. Most of his success came late in the game and in overtime. A short week due to a Thursday night game led to Bowers coming up empty against the Broncos (1/27 on three targets). His only game of value came in Week 1 (5/103).
Dallas sits 15th in tight end defense (122.00 fantasy points). They’ve allowed only three touchdowns, with tight ends gaining 9.3 yards per catch and a high catch rate (77.1%).
- Dallas Goedert (7/44)
- Theo Johnson (4/34)
- Cole Kmet (1/10/1)
- Tucker Kraft (5/56)
- Mason Taylor (9/67)
- Tommy Tremble (4/39)
- Zach Ertz (3/37/1)
- Evan Engram (4/36)
- Trey McBride (5/55/1)
Dallas should give up plenty of yards and catches, giving Bowers the window to be a piece of tonight’s ticket. His lower price and a touchdown could be enough to be a factor in the captain spot in a showdown slate.
Josh Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $7,400)
After a great run over six games (9/78, 13/82, 7/40/1, 7/49/2, 3/33/1, and 7/29/2), the Broncos shut out Ferguson in Week 8 on one target, followed by a steady showing the next week (5/50). Dallas gave him elite targets in Week 2 (12) and Week 3 (14), followed by a four-game scoring streak. Despite success this year, he has been more of a garbage pail option in the Cowboys’ offense, leading to short yards per catch (6.9) and picking up trash scores when defenses are focusing on stopping the run and defending the Cowboys’ top wide receivers.
The Raiders’ defense has been excellent against tight ends (33/375/2 on 49 targets) while allowing 11.4 yards per catch. Their schedule has been favorable for the tight end defense, as they faced five teams with weaker tight ends when they played them (LAC, CHI, TEN, JAC, and DEN).
- Hunter Henry (4/66)
- Zach Ertz (3/38)
- Tyler Warren (4/44/1)
- Chig Okonkwo (6/46)
- Travis Kelce (3/54)
Ferguson offers mid-tier pricing, paired with upside in scoring. His explosiveness isn’t ideal for someone looking to play him in the captain slot of showdown lineups.
Cowboys-Raiders DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy
DraftKings makes it difficult to play three players from the same team while getting a higher-salaried opponent. I sense that Brandon Aubrey is due for a good game. He scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in six of his last seven matchups. His top two outcomes (24.50 and 18.80) in fantasy points have come at home.
He's my recommended lineup construction:
- One QB/Receiver hookup from both teams
- Ashton Jeanty, but he doesn’t fit with Geno Smith and Brock Bowers.
- Brandon Aubrey seems to be the best value at captain.