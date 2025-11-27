Fantasy Sports

Emanuel Wilson And 3 More Thanksgiving Day Fantasy Football Sleepers

Here are four fantasy football sleepers for Thanksgiving Day's three-game slate to kick off Week 13 of the season.

Ethen Hutton

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field.
Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate features three highly anticipated matchups on Thursday afternoon, kicked off with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will square off for the 4:30 PM EST slot, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will match up for Week 13’s installment of Thursday Night Football. In fantasy football, Thanksgiving Day presents a number of sleeper options for lineups in need of additional depth. Here are four of Thanksgiving Day’s top fantasy sleepers for Thursday’s slate of action:

Emanuel Wilson - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, fantasy footbal
Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) is tripped up during the third quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Josh Jacobs sidelined, third-year back Emanuel Wilson took over as the premier option in Green Bay’s backfield in Week 12. Wilson racked up 107 yards and two touchdowns over 28 carries, posting a season-high 26.5 fantasy points among PPR leagues. With Jacobs set to return, Wilson’s volume could take a dip compared to his Week 12 workload, though he should retain a notable division of the work in the backfield. Given Jacobs’ knee injury, Green Bay’s RB2 should sustain notable production in a potential defensive-heavy matchup versus Detroit. 

Andrei Iosivas - Cincinnati Bengals 

Bengals Andrei Iosivas, Fantasy footbal
Bengals Andrei Iosivas (80) scores a touchdown during their game against the Bears at Paycor Stadium on Sunday November 2, 2025. The Bears won the game with a final score of 47-42. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati’s clash versus Baltimore will be one of the most storyline-riddled games of Thanksgiving. Star quarterback Joe Burrow is set to return from an extended absence following toe surgery, while wideout Tee Higgins has been ruled out due to a concussion. In the passing game, third-year wideout Andrei Iosivas has emerged as a quality sleeper option for Week 13. The wideout will take over as the team’s WR2 behind Ja’Marr Chase, who will return following a one-game suspension. Iosivas has posted some of the best production of the season over his last three games, eclipsing 60 yards through the air twice during that span. 

Kalif Raymond - Detroit Lions 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond, fantasy Footbal
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) warms up ahead of the Washington Commanders game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran wideout Kalif Raymond has taken over as the receiving corps’ third option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, noticing a bump in volume and production following Sam LaPorta’s season-ending back surgery. Raymond hauled in two passes for 37 yards during Detroit’s Week 12 win over the New York Giants, his second-highest single-game yardage mark of the season thus far. With defenses focusing on Williams and St. Brown in the passing game, Raymond could continue a steady upward trend following key injuries within the Lions’ group of pass-catchers. 

Brashard Smith - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith, Fantasy Footbal
Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are likely to feature a committee backfield in Isaiah Pacheco’s return following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Veteran back Kareem Hunt logged 30 carries during Kansas City’s Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts, raising concerns over his availability in Week 13. Entering a favorable matchup versus an inconsistent Cowboys defense, rookie running back Brashard Smith could build on a solid Week 12 performance. The versatile back logged three receptions for 31 yards versus the Colts, elevating expectations versus the Cowboys in an injury-riddled backfield. 

Ethen Hutton
ETHEN HUTTON

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI.

