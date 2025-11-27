Emanuel Wilson And 3 More Thanksgiving Day Fantasy Football Sleepers
The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate features three highly anticipated matchups on Thursday afternoon, kicked off with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will square off for the 4:30 PM EST slot, while the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will match up for Week 13’s installment of Thursday Night Football. In fantasy football, Thanksgiving Day presents a number of sleeper options for lineups in need of additional depth. Here are four of Thanksgiving Day’s top fantasy sleepers for Thursday’s slate of action:
Emanuel Wilson - Green Bay Packers
With Josh Jacobs sidelined, third-year back Emanuel Wilson took over as the premier option in Green Bay’s backfield in Week 12. Wilson racked up 107 yards and two touchdowns over 28 carries, posting a season-high 26.5 fantasy points among PPR leagues. With Jacobs set to return, Wilson’s volume could take a dip compared to his Week 12 workload, though he should retain a notable division of the work in the backfield. Given Jacobs’ knee injury, Green Bay’s RB2 should sustain notable production in a potential defensive-heavy matchup versus Detroit.
Andrei Iosivas - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati’s clash versus Baltimore will be one of the most storyline-riddled games of Thanksgiving. Star quarterback Joe Burrow is set to return from an extended absence following toe surgery, while wideout Tee Higgins has been ruled out due to a concussion. In the passing game, third-year wideout Andrei Iosivas has emerged as a quality sleeper option for Week 13. The wideout will take over as the team’s WR2 behind Ja’Marr Chase, who will return following a one-game suspension. Iosivas has posted some of the best production of the season over his last three games, eclipsing 60 yards through the air twice during that span.
Kalif Raymond - Detroit Lions
Veteran wideout Kalif Raymond has taken over as the receiving corps’ third option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, noticing a bump in volume and production following Sam LaPorta’s season-ending back surgery. Raymond hauled in two passes for 37 yards during Detroit’s Week 12 win over the New York Giants, his second-highest single-game yardage mark of the season thus far. With defenses focusing on Williams and St. Brown in the passing game, Raymond could continue a steady upward trend following key injuries within the Lions’ group of pass-catchers.
Brashard Smith - Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are likely to feature a committee backfield in Isaiah Pacheco’s return following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Veteran back Kareem Hunt logged 30 carries during Kansas City’s Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts, raising concerns over his availability in Week 13. Entering a favorable matchup versus an inconsistent Cowboys defense, rookie running back Brashard Smith could build on a solid Week 12 performance. The versatile back logged three receptions for 31 yards versus the Colts, elevating expectations versus the Cowboys in an injury-riddled backfield.