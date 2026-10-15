Emanuel Wilson Headlines Our Best Picks for FanDuel's Fantasy Football DFS Showdown Lineup on TNF

Week 6 Thursday Night Football is here and we have a good one with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City. Both teams come into tonight’s matchup sitting at 3-2. The defending champs lost last Sunday in a thriller against the 49ers 32-29 coming down to the wire. The Broncos are coming off a win against the winless Chargers taking them down 23-17. The two face off tonight in a highly contested matchup that is sure to have some dramatics.

FanDuel TNF Showdown gives players a $60,000 salary to choose six fantasy players total, including one MVP whose points and salary are multiplied by 1.5x. Here, we will dive into the best plays for tonight’s Thursday night matchup.

Emanuel Wilson MVP, 1.5x ($15,900)

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emmanuel Wilson gets our MVP spot for tonight’s DFS Showdown. Wilson has had great production the past two weeks and he should be expected to continue his dominance in the run game tonight. Zach Charbonet is expected to return for Week 7, making this an important week for Wilson to maintain his relevancy in the Seahawks offense going forward.

For tonight, Wilson should be expected to get upwards of 20 carries in the Seahawks offense and has a great matchup tonight against a Denver Broncos run defense which currently ranks 29th in the league. Wilson has scored a touchdown in his past two contests with over 60+ rushing yards and will look to continue on that trajectory tonight, as the Seahawks will look to push the run game all night long.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, AnyFLEX, ($13,000)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JSN snags the first AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s DFS matchup. Having Wilson as our MVP, opens up some salary options, and lets us get the best receiver in the league on the cheap in the AnyFLEX spot. Smith-Njigba has been masterful all season with 100+ receiving yards in four out of five games and seven total receiving touchdowns which leads the NFL.

Njigba suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 playing through the injury. He was limited in practice, but has been updated off the injury report with no designation coming into tonight. With JSN healthy for primetime, and Broncos Cornerback Pat Surtain out for tonight, Njigba should be expected to continue feasting tonight on the offensive end.

Sam Darnold, Any Flex ($11,400)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold snags the second AnyFlex spot stacking with Jaxson Smith Njigba. Darnold looks to bounce back tonight after suffering a loss against the 49ers last week. The Seahawks have not lost two games in a row since 2024, and with Darnold at the helm he will look to continue that streak with consistent passing and finding his top target Jaxson Smith Njigba along with Rashid Shaheed.

The Broncos defense will be without CB Patrick Surtain and Safety Talanoa Hufanga which should open up the middle of the field for Darnold to find his targets and rack up points.

J.K Dobbins AnyFLEX ($9,600)

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) and Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) celebrate after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is locked in for the third AnyFLEX spot for tonight. Dobbins continues to lead the Broncos running back room as the first back and led the team in carries with 18 last week compared to Harvey with just three.

Dobbins will continue as a workhorse back and will be a red zone threat for the Broncos over the course of the game as they drive down the field. Dobbins is coming off a solid production week with 68 yards and a touchdown, and is looking to continue that efficiency coming into tonight as a volume back.

Evan Engram, AnyFlex ($5,600)

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evan Engram takes on our fourth AnyFLEX spot as a great pick given his value and recent trend. Engram led the Broncos offense in receiving yards last week with 5 targets and 55 yards in the win over the Chargers.

With Quarterback Bo Nix looking to regain his confidence in the pass game, Engram should be expected to continue to get targets this week with a Broncos team that is trying to re-establish themselves in the passing game this season. Expect Engram to continue as one of the leaders in receiving yards tonight for the Broncos.

Troy Franklin, AnyFlex ($3,800)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) returns a punt against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy Franklin finalizes our final AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s DFS Showdown. Franklin rounds out this team as the best cheap option available receiver for Denver. Franklin is currently ranked as the WR3 on the depth chart for the Broncos. Franklin has shown flashes in the slot and has deep threat capability.

With receivers Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton struggling to start the season, Franklin could get a chance tonight on Thursday Night Football to make a name for himself with his big play ability.

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