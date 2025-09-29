Perfect FanDuel MNF Week 4 DFS Lineup: Bo Nix, Jaylen Waddle Provide Great Upside
Tonight we are being hit with a Monday Night Doubleheader. This evening gives us a matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. An hour later, we will also get to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos. Neither of these four teams are groundbreaking, but they do provide for explosive fantasy football value across the board. Tonight, we look to play and cash in a Monday Night DFS FanDuel showdown.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Jets @ Dolphins
Our first matchup tonight will be the Jets at the Dolphins. Both of these teams are looking to reinvigorate their seasons and a win would go a very long way. One of these teams will be going 0-4 tonight, and both hope that it will not be them. I expect them to leave it all out on the field.
The Jets are rested one extra day following a tough loss down in Tampa Bay. They matchup moderately against the Miami defense and with plenty of healthy, they should have a nice offensive game with Justin Fields back. There are no clear advantages or disadvantages matchup-wise, so expect the usual names like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall to have respectable games with good upside.
As far as the Dolphins go, they are on a mini-bye week after their last game was 11 days ago on Thursday Night. In that game, they looked their best of the season in a near upset of the Buffalo Bills. This teams remains healthy and they match up quite well.
Sauce Gardner is expected to cover Hill for a bulk of this game. This should free up Waddle to face Michael Carter II and Brandon Stephens. This season, Carter II is allowing an average 63.6% completion percentage in his coverage while Stephens is allowing a brutal 81.3%. I could anticipate the Dolphins to feed Waddle and that he has a nice game. He does have a 50% target rate in the red zone through three games.
The Dolphins also have a rushing advantage with a 71% run block win rate as opposed to a Jets 30% run block win rate. Achane should go off tonight. Expect the Dolphins to have the upper hand.
Bengals @ Broncos
The Bengals are in a world of hurt and they now go to Mile High to face a tough Broncos defense. Ja'Marr Chase ie expected to be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II, which makes his matchup difficult, but also opens it up for Tee Higgins. Do not expect the Bengals to have success running the ball. They rank 27th in run block win rate.
As for the Broncos, they should have a great game at home. Sutton will have a moderate matchup against Dax Hill, but with no shadow he should find success moving around. The same goes for Troy Franklin. Nix has a great matchup.
JK Dobbins has 3 Touchdowns in three games and he looks to make it four tonight. RJ Harvey has not threatened on this workload, so I am quite confident that Dobbins scorers again tonight. The Broncos should have a comforting win in primetime.
MONDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN DFS FANDUEL LINEUP
Quarterback - Bo Nix ($7,500)
The best value option, in my estimation, would have been Tua Tagoliavoa. However when dealing with a slate of just two games, you can easily find extra salary in your lineup. As I find that to be our case, we will go with the highest projected scorer that is Nix. The Broncos are implied to score 26.0 Points tonight, and Nix should find plenty of big-play upside down the field, on top of his rushing ability.
Running Back - De'Von Achane ($8,000)
Projections suggest that Achane is going to be owned potentially up, or over 90% tonight. Commonly, that would be an automatic fade as you will gain no true advantage on the field. As is the case with the quarterback, salary becomes leftover and at that point, you are gaining no advantage by going against Achane. We are taking the points here and relying on the rest to pay us out. Even if Achane were to flop, at this ownership we do not lose out much to the field. Achane is averaging 2.1x on the season, and looks up in this game.
Running Back - JK Dobbins ($6,700)
When choosing our second running back tonight it is a battle between Dobbins and Breece Hall. When diving into metrics, Hall has not been a huge red zone threat this season. In fact, he is being outsnapped by Braelon Allen in that area. With limited projected scoring opportunity, I would rather go against that risk factor and side with Dobbins who has three touchdowns in three games. Dobbins should command a 2/3rds snap share and find his value in it. Dobbins projects to be owned in under 50% of lineups, which is okay in this slate.
Wide Receiver - Garrett Wilson ($7,300)
This Jets offense is by no means a pass-first offense, but they will pass the ball and much so to Wilson. He has a 37% target share this season and there is little reason to expect that to come down. Wilson will face off against a Dolphins secondary that ranks 21st in passing yards per game allowed. Though not terrible, no one is scary for Wilson and he should have great ability to encroach on 100 Yards.
Wide Receiver - Courtland Sutton ($7,100)
I love Troy Franklin as well in this game, but when you have money to spend, you spend it. Sutton is actually projected to be owned just around 30%, which is a nice number for a limited pool. As expected, Sutton has a 23% target share which includes 2 Touchdowns. Despite a weird Colts game, Sutton is averaging 89.5 Yards per Game which sounds more like it. The Bengals are the 23rd power ranked defense and should provide no tough stop to Denver.
Tight End - Mason Taylor ($4,500)
This slate is not very tight end friendly so we will chase some upside in here. The only premier level tight end is Evan Engram, but he airs much concern. Engram only has 6 Targets in two games and is coming off a back injury. When in the red zone, the Broncos are looking to the run if not Sutton and Franklin. Engram has limited upside tonight.
As for Taylor, the Jets have been trying to get him involved similar to Sam LaPorta in Detroit. Taylor has just a 12% target share, but all signs point to thatr increasing rather than the latter. The Jets also have targeted their tight ends in 33% of red zone passes. Taylor is a longshot touchdown scorer that could payout great.
FLEX - Tee Higgins ($6.700)
I love Higgins matchup is this game tonight. For one, Chase is expected to see a shadow by Surtain. That makes for Higgins to see very much of Riley Moss is coverage out wide. Moss is allowing a moderate 62% completion percentage in his short career, and those numbers are not good enough to contain Higgins. To muliply this matter, the Bengals will probably get behind and force the passing game. I love Higgins, especially given his 1v1 red zone ability. He is also expected to be owned under 30%.
Defense - Denver Broncos ($4,800)
There is no saving money when picking your defense tonight. Neither the Jets, Dolphins, or Bengals are great units nor are they expected to play shutdown football. As for Denver, they are Top-5 in the NFL. You must take them and move on. The Broncos may well be owned at 90%, so this play is basically a wash. You will not win or lose with the Broncos defense.