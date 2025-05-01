Fantasy Basketball: NBA DFS Picks (Thursday, May 1)
Last night, the Houston Rockets extended their series against the Golden State Warriors while Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, we have a two-game slate as the Knicks and Nuggets aim to wrap up their respective series, with the Pistons holding a slim 1.5-point edge at home and the Clippers entering as 6.5-point favorites against Denver. Both games are hovering around a 213-point total.
It’s looking like all four squads are fully healthy although Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart is questionable for this pivotal Game 6. Without further ado, let’s dive in and break down the top NBA DFS plays for Thursday, May 1.
Guard:
Stud: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks ($8,600)
Don’t call me a homer but I’m going back to Brunson. Yes, he’s on an injured ankle and yes, he’s coming off his worst playoff performance. Excluding a rare stumble in Game 5, Brunson has been nothing short of dominant this postseason—and with Tom Thibodeau’s notoriously tight rotation, there’s every reason to expect another 40-minute workload tonight. Prior to his brief dip, Brunson delivered 30+ points and at least 47 fantasy points in each of the first four games, showcasing elite consistency and shot-making under pressure. A bounce-back performance feels inevitable.
At his current salary, Brunson offers tremendous value—especially when stacked against someone like Cade Cunningham, who comes with a heftier price tag but similar output. Given his central role in the Knicks’ offense and his high usage rate, Brunson is primed for another productive night if he returns to form. I anticipate a victory on the road for the Knicks fueled by Brunson’s scoring prowess.
Value: Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets ($5,300)
Christian Braun hasn’t exactly been lighting it up in terms of shot volume—he’s cracked double-digit attempts just twice this series—but when he does get opportunities, they tend to be of the premium variety. Whether he’s slashing through lanes on backdoor cuts or capitalizing on transition chaos, Braun consistently finds himself in high-efficiency scoring positions.
Beyond his scoring, he brings an all-around skill set to the floor that fantasy players love: he's a sneaky-good rebounder for his position and has a knack for piling up steals and blocks, adding valuable peripheral stats. He’s quietly been a reliable contributor throughout the series, topping 20 fantasy points in all but one game—and impressively eclipsing the 35-point mark in each of the last two. Don’t let the modest shot attempts fool you—Braun’s versatility and hustle make him a high-upside play.
Forward:
Stud: Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200)
Leonard is far too affordable given this is an elimination game for the Clippers. When Leonard is at full strength, he’s nothing short of a game-changer—and in this postseason run, he’s been the heartbeat of the Clippers’ competitive edge. Logging a hefty 38 minutes per night, Leonard has delivered an impressive 46 fantasy points per game, a testament to both his endurance and elite two-way impact.
With the Clippers’ season hanging in the balance, there’s every reason to lean heavily on Kawhi. He’s been a force on the glass, pulling down nine or more boards in three straight contests, while also ramping up his playmaking—nearly notching a triple-double in Game 5. His usage hasn’t been quite as high as some other stars on the slate, but his precision and efficiency make every touch count. Since a quieter start in Game 1 (35.5 FPTS), Leonard has responded with consistent fireworks, cracking the 40-point fantasy threshold in each game since, and even surpassing 55 FPTS twice. In short, he's delivering when it matters most—and that makes him a rock-solid anchor for any DFS lineup.
Value: Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons ($5,800)
Harris is another guy who seems mispriced given his minutes and the fact that he’s Detroit’s second option. The veteran is coming off his best game of the postseason in which he delivered 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals on the way to a whopping 43.0 fantasy points. However, his price has decreased, marking the first time since Game 1 that he’s been under $6,000. Although Harris has performed better on the road in the postseason, he’s going to need to be the beta to Cade Cunningham’s alpha if the Pistons want to force a Game 7. Considering that he’s attempted double-digit shot attempts in four of five games in this series and the fact that he is expected to log 40-plus minutes, Harris is poised to provide immense value on tonight’s slate.
Center:
Stud: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets ($11,600)
Whenever Jokic is available–especially when there are only limited options at the center position–it’s difficult to fade the MVP candidate. Jokic posted a modest 53.5 fantasy points in Game 5, a figure that feels underwhelming only because his greatness has completely warped our expectations. Despite an uncharacteristic 4-for-13 shooting night, he still racked up a triple-double—a reminder that even his down games are statistical goldmines.
Through the first four games of the series, Jokic was simply unstoppable, surpassing 60 fantasy points each time and peaking with a jaw-dropping 82.25 FPTS performance. His unique combination of usage, versatility, and efficiency gives him an unparalleled fantasy profile—he’s the only player on this slate with a legitimate 100-point ceiling. No one else offers his blend of safety and upside. On a tight two-game slate, Jokic isn’t just a luxury—he might be a necessity. The only question is whether your roster build can accommodate the king of consistency. While a pivot to Karl-Anthony Towns is understandable, I’m going with the Joker and you should too.
Value: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons ($6,500)
With Isaiah Stewart sidelined, Jalen Duren has seen his role expand dramatically—and he’s capitalizing in a big way. After logging just 24 minutes in the series opener, the young big man has consistently clocked north of 35 minutes in each of the last four contests, firmly planting himself in the heart of Detroit’s playoff rotation. That boost in court time has translated into reliable fantasy output, with Duren delivering at least 29 FPTS in every game so far and eclipsing the 35-point mark in three of those outings.
If Stewart remains out, Duren becomes a high-upside value play at the center spot. His price tag still sits below the 7k mark, yet his potential to flirt with 40 fantasy points makes him one of the best bang-for-your-buck options on the board. With elite rebounding chops, sneaky shot-blocking upside, and growing confidence in the paint, Duren is the type of frontcourt play that can anchor a tournament-winning lineup without draining your budget.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
