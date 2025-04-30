Ranking NFL Offenses: Cleveland Browns No. 31
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns executed an excellent game plan to help their team become better over the next few seasons. Unfortunately, their quarterback position has a wide range of outcomes on who will start. Based on Deshaun Watson expected to miss the season with an Achilles injury, Kenny Pickett draws the QB1 ranking out of the gate, thus setting a low bar for all passing options.
Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup
QB Kenny Pickett
RB1 Quinshon Judkins
RB2 Jerome Ford
WR1 Jerry Jeudy
WR2 Cedrick Tillman
WR3 Diontae Johnson
TE1 David Njoku
TE2 Harold Fannin
31. Cleveland Browns Fantasy Outlook
Based on recent pedigree (20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft), Pickett still has a chance to be a better NFL quarterback. In his final season at Pittsburgh, he gained 4,552 combined yards with 47 touchdowns and five interceptions. The big stage of the NFL has led to 15 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions while averaging 191 passing yards. On the positive side, Pickett has a winning record (15-10).
Cleveland resigned Joe Flacco before the draft, but they didn’t know they could upgrade twice at quarterback by adding Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns’ passing attack averaged 37 passes with him behind center, compared to 39.9 without him.
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are wild cards until more information about their play comes from training camp.
Last year, Cleveland wanted to throw the ball, suggesting a better offensive ranking, but they still finished last in points scored (258) and 28th in offensive yards.
The Browns upgraded their early down options at running back by drafting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. In essence, Judkins becomes their new Nick Chubb with a chance to be more active catching the ball. He hits their desire to play well defensively, and control the clock with the run game.
Sampson falls more into the handcuff mode for Judkins unless Cleveland decides to use their new star running back more often in the run game. Jerome Ford assumes the pass-catching role for now.
If the Browns get competitive quarterback play, Judkins has top-15 running back upside in the fantasy market.
A high volume passing offense (661 attempts) helped Jerry Jeudy set career highs in catches (90), receiving yards (1,229), and targets (145) in his fifth year in the NFL. Unfortunately, he must build new chemistry with whoever starts this year. The return of Kevin Stefanski suggests a repeated WR2 opportunity.
For three games last season, Cedric Tillman was a waiver wire darling (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1). After two dull showings (3/47 and 2/28), the remainder of his season (six games) was lost to a concussion issue. Tillman should build on last year's success but may only reach a WR3 ceiling in the fantasy market.
I don’t know what happened to Diontae Johnson over the past two seasons, but he landed on the doormat of the NFL in 2025. His last competitive season came in 2022 (86/882). At best, a WR4 in PPR formats, but he has much to prove this year.
After a career season (81/882/6), David Njoku missed six games in 2024 due to ankle and knee issues. His stats (64/505/5) projected over 17 games come to 99 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns, or a top 5 tight end opportunity. I don’t expect incoming rookie Harold Fannin to be a significant factor this year, but he is coming off a tremendous season (117/1555/10) at Bowling Green. In a way, he could be the Isaiah Likely to Mark Andrews in the Browns’ offense.
Cleveland has the players to be much better offensively this year, but I need to know who's driving the offensive bus before ranking this team higher. I see multiple offensive players of value, suggesting their starting quarterback could potentially deliver QB2 stats in 2025.
More Fantasy Football News:
Ranking NFL Offenses: New Orleans Saints Ranked Dead Last At No. 32
Ranking NFL Offenses: Baltimore Ravens
Ranking NFL Offenses: Cincinnati Bengals
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets